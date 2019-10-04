Forget the OnePlus 7T Pro - this could be the OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 7T has just launched, and we’re expecting the OnePlus 7T Pro to be announced on October 10, but we’ve already seeing renders showing what might be the OnePlus 8.

Shared by CashKaro and @OnLeaks (a leaker with a good track record), the images show a phone that looks a lot like the OnePlus 7 Pro, complete with a curved screen, very little bezel, and three cameras running down the middle of the back. But there are some key differences.

Most significantly, this handset has a punch-hole camera in the top-left corner rather than using a pop-up camera like the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s a change which means the front is slightly less all-screen, but removing the pop-up mechanism could allow space for, say, wireless charging, which this leak claims will be included for the first time on a OnePlus phone.

The Google Pixel 4 is also on the way

Read our full iPhone 11 review

The OnePlus 8 will likely join our list of 5G phones

Presenting freshly leaked images & features of OnePlus 8. Check them out here: https://t.co/yO4Ma3VFAJ.#CashKaroExclusive #Leaked #YouGetMore #OnePlus8 pic.twitter.com/XwlZOOGp2cOctober 4, 2019

The OnePlus 8 as shown here also comes in a blue color we’ve not seen the OnePlus 7 Pro offered in – though it does look similar to the Glacier Blue OnePlus 7T.

Smaller differences include a redesigned speaker, and different dimensions, with the OnePlus 8 apparently measuring around 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm (or 9.3mm including the rear camera bump); for comparison, the OnePlus 7 Pro is 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm.

These differences are likely in part due to a different screen size, with the OnePlus 8 apparently being 6.5 inches, down from 6.67 inches on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

A suspiciously early leak

We would, however, take these images with a healthy dose of salt. While they are apparently based on detailed schematics disclosed by a “company insider”, and are shared by a leaker who isn’t in the habit of getting things wrong, they’re also very early if this really is the OnePlus 8, as we’re not expecting that phone to launch until mid-2020.

There is an outside chance that this is actually the OnePlus 7T Pro, but that seems unlikely, as the source specifically says this is 2020’s OnePlus 8 – and not the OnePlus 8 Pro either, which may well land alongside it.

Only time will tell whether this is the real deal or not, but we’ll be sure to bring you any other OnePlus 8 news as and when we hear it, although with the launch likely being so far off we wouldn’t expect to hear much more any time soon.

Check out our pick of the best free Android apps

Via GSMArena