Apple launches the all-new MacBook Air 2020 with an attractive $999 price tag

This morning Apple has announced the MacBook Air 2020, and it's already available to order online.

The new and improved MacBook Air is priced at just $999/£999/AU$1,599 for the 256GB version, which is $100 cheaper than its predecessor. The MacBook Air 2020 price is not only more affordable, but you're also getting a more powerful machine with twice the performance and storage, and a new magic keyboard.

While we mentioned that the MacBook Air is available to order now, you can only purchase it online from Apple.com in the US, UK, and Australia. Apple's press release stated that it would also be available in stores starting next week, but that might be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you'd like to get your hands on Apple's latest Macbook sooner than later, then see below for all the available information on the MacBook Air 2020 price, how to buy, and what you can expect.

MacBook Air 2020 price: how much does it cost?

The 2020 MacBook Air has a starting price of $999/£999/AU$1,599 for the 256GB model, which comes with a dual-core 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. If you're interested in more storage, the 512GB MacBook Air is priced at $1,299/£1,299/AU$1,999 and packs a 10th generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air launched with a starting price of $1,099/£1,099/ AU$1,699 and came with half the storage (128GB). We're delighted that 2020 MacBook Air is not only a more powerful machine but also priced more affordably.



Apple has also announced that students can get the new MacBook Air at a further discount.

MacBook Air 2020: what can you expect?

The entry-level Macbook Air packs a 10th-gen 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, 256GB Storage, and 8GB of RAM. The 256GB MacBook Air packs a 1.1GHz quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost of up to 3.5GHz and 8GB of RAM. The 13-inch MacBook also offers Touch ID, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and is available in your color choice of Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

Last, but certainly not least, the MacBook Air 2020 comes with the new and improved Magic Keyboard. Unlike the 2019 model, the revamped scissor-switch keyboard will avoid issues that the troubled Butterfly keyboard encountered.

How to buy the MacBook Air 2020

You can order the 2020 MacBook Air online at Apple.com in the US, UK, and Australia. Currently, you can't purchase it from other online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, but we're hoping that becomes available soon.



Apple has stated that the all-new MacBook Air will also be available to purchase in stores next week, but with Apple stores closing around the country due to the coronavirus, this will probably be delayed. Delivery for the MacBook Air seems to be unaffected at the moment, but that could change in the coming days.

