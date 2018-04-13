AMD Ryzen 2nd generation processors are now available for pre-order

AMD has announced pre-orders on Ryzen 2nd generation processors are officially live now and the chips are due to arrive on April 19.

AMD’s newest processor family includes four processors: the Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 7 2700, Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 2600. Both the Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 2700 feature eight cores, 16 threads and, as rumored, a higher base/boost clock speeds over the previous Ryzen 7 1700X and 1700 CPUs.

The $329 (about £230, AU$420) Ryzen 7 2700X features a 3.7 GHz base clock, 4.3 GHz boost clock and 20MB cache, but a higher 105W TDP – up from the 95W Ryzen 7 1700X.

The $299 (about £210, AU$380) Ryzen 7 2700 is a touch slower with a 3.2 GHz base, 4.1 GHz boost, 20MB and a lower 65W TDP because of lower overclocking capabilities.

The 2nd generation Ryzen 5 kicks off with two six core and 12 thread options: the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 2600. The Rzyen 5 2600X costs $229 (about £160, AU$290), and comes with a 3.6 GHz base clock with a 4.2 GHz boost, 19MB of cache and 95W TDP.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 2600 costs $199 (about £140, AU$260), and is also a hair slower at 3.4 GHz and 3.9 GHz base and boost clock speeds, respectively – along with 19MB cache and 65W TDP.

While it might seem like AMD's non-X suffixed chips are getting the short end of the stick, the pricing between all the parts is fairly close. So it doesn’t seem like AMD is placing as much of a premium on the Extended Frequency Range (which is exclusive to X variants) and overall greater overclocking abilities of the 2700X or 2600X.

Ryzen 2nd generation is shaping up to be almost everything the rumors suggested it would be, from top speeds to pricing. Of course, stay tuned for our reviews on these hot new chips next week.