AMD RDNA 2 graphics cards may be out in 2020, according to leaked roadmap

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT have been out for a few months at this point, but we've now seen some leaked roadmaps that suggest their successors could be hitting the streets sometime in 2020.

These leaked roadmaps appeared on Guru3D, and seem to be slides that are part of a financial briefing. They suggest that not only are Zen 4 processors in the design stage of development, but so are RDNA 2 Radeon GPUs. We already knew that these Zen 4 processors were coming, but it looks like the rumored AMD Navi 20 graphics cards that will take on Nvidia's best graphics cards will be based on a refined architecture, rather than the same design that the RX 5700 XT is based on.

Its also worth noting that the next-generation Xbox Project Scarlett will be launching in 2020 – as is the PS5 according to internet gossip – and will be powered by AMD Navi graphics. So, that begs the question: will the first-generation RDNA graphics be powering these next-generation consoles, or will it be RDNA 2?

We do know that next-generation consoles will support ray tracing, and we even saw a Gears 5 developer mention that Project Scarlett will have dedicated ray tracing hardware in an interview with Gamespot, something that current Navi graphics cards definitely don't have. So, will RDNA 2 have dedicated ray tracing hardware like Nvidia Turing? We have no idea.

Now, because this is all based on a leaked roadmap, you should take this potential release window with a grain of salt. AMD will surely spill the beans on its next graphics cards when the company is ready. Either way, we'll be here waiting for all the juicy details when they come.

Via Hexus