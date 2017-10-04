6 biggest announcements from Google's Pixel 2 event

It turns out the long-rumored Pixelbook was a Chromebook, after all. It’s also a tablet if you want it to be, as the design allows you to switch effortlessly from tablet to laptop and to a tent display for interacting with the 12.3-inch touchscreen on a table. You’ll get around 10 hours of battery life from the device, as well as access to Google Assistant.

If you talk to Google Assistant, it’ll give a voice response, but if you type out a question, it’ll give you a silent, written response so you’re not bothering everyone around you. Optionally, you can also pick up a $99 (about £75/AU$126) stylus that was created from a partnership with Wacom.

Preorders open today for the device, which starts at $999/£1,199 (about AU$1,270). You can also get a high-end version for $1,649/£1,699 (about AU$2,097) with more RAM and an Intel i7 processor.