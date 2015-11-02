How to experience VR now

Every few years, the technology industry spits out a new display standard. Going back to 1999, it was DVD, which represented a huge leap forward in image quality from the existing analogue video cassettes. Then, about five years later, high definition became the new normal.

The upgrades have been somewhat gimmicky in following years. 3D tried to have a go at it for mainstream use in 2010, and while it's technically now a standard feature on most high-end televisions, the most popular way to watch the handful of 3D movies that come out of Hollywood continues to be the cinema.

4K is one of the newest display standards that quadruples the pixels of Full HD (even though the improvement isn't necessarily four times better), but it's still struggling to take due to a lack of content and the logistical nightmare of distributing of little content there is.

Virtual reality headsets such as the Oculus Rift or the Playstation VR are only just entering the scene, and promise to be the greatest display revolution yet. These don't enhance the existing video content so much as provide a completely new viewing experience. Remember that scene in Matrix where Morpheus plugs Neo into the Matrix for the first time? The current standard of virtual reality isn't quite as all consuming as that, but it's in the same ballpark.

Virtual reality headsets combine stereoscopic 3D with head-tracking technology that smoothly change the 3D image in real time wherever you look. In other words, there's no end to the screen like there is for the traditional screen. Looking left, right, up or down produces a new perspective, and this tricks your brain into thinking what you're seeing is the real thing. Your present environment completely melts away in favour of the virtual setting. 3D video.

Once you've actually acquired a VR headset, your next step is finding good content to play on it. Here's how to find content for the two VR headsets currently available to consumers in Australia: the Google Cardboard (including LG's VR for G3 version) and the Samsung Gear VR.