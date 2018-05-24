How to watch the Angels live: stream the Los Angeles Angels online from anywhere

After a mediocre season last year, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim went back to the drawing board and created a completely new lineup to complement center fielder Mike Trout. The Angels may not have won a playoff game since 2009 but this year the team is ready to turn things around and possibly even make it all the way to the World Series.

You can watch all the LA Angels action from the Angel Stadium - even the blackout games - with a live stream. And TechRadar can help you to get hold of one wherever on Earth you live.

Angels fans know how difficult it can be to catch all of the action at Angel Stadium without a premium cable TV subscription and thanks to MLB blackouts you'll still won't be able to watch home games live. If you're an Angels fan living in LA or anywhere else in the world, we'll show you how to stream every game online this season so you never miss a single pitch.

How to stream the Angels live online

When it comes to streaming baseball online, your first choice has to be MLB.TV. Not only does it have the most extensive game coverage, but the devices it supports are really varied, too.

You can watch every out-of-market regular season game live on MLB.TV. Or if you prefer to see the games in HD you can view them on demand. MLB.TV’s out-of-market yearly packages are the best for value and you can choose whether you want to watch all the teams in the league for $115.99 a year or just follow a single team for $89.99 a year.

MLB.TV works on all of the most popular streaming devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and many others so you’ll never miss a game no matter where you are.

Stream the Angels in Los Angeles, during blackout games and outside the US

If there is no official broadcast option in your country or a game is not playing locally on MLB.TV due to an MLB blackout, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available:

Avoid the MLB blackout with a VPN If you live in Los Angeles and don't want to pay for local cable television just to watch some baseball, catching the Angels live is made very difficult for you. Because the MLB agrees exclusive rights for those stations, MLB.TV can't broadcast as the action happens. You have to settle to watch the game 90 minutes after it ends. But using a VPN is a handy -and legal - way around this. Once you've signed up to an MLB subscription, grab one of our recommended VPNs and log in. Then use a server in another state and watch the Angels to to reach MLB heaven.

Other ways to watch the Los Angeles Angels online

MLB.TV won't be for everyone. If you want a paid option that includes other television and sports, then going for a more all-encompassing plan might be better for you. Below are some other options to consider.

But remember that the same applies if you're trying to watch the Angels within Los Angeles or are trying to watch a blackout game - you'll need a VPN to do so, so check out how to do that above.

Facebook Thanks to a deal between Facebook and Major League Baseball, you can stream 25 afternoon games in the US for free right from the social network. All of the games will take place on weekday afternoons (primarily on Wednesdays) at the MLB Facebook page, but this is a free option that gives you a taste of what it’s like to be able to stream MLB games from your browser.

Twitter Following in Facebook's footsteps, Twitter has the right to live stream an MLB game every week during the regular season. You can watch all the action live at live.twitter.com/MLB.

ESPN+ ESPN+ offers fans a dynamic lineup of live sports, high-quality original shows and films, exclusive studio programs and an unmatched on-demand library. And it's really cheap, costing only $4.99 per month. When it comes to MLB, ESPN+ is featuring one MLB game each day, seven days per week throughout the MLB regular season. That means won't be the comprehensive option for Angels super fans. But if you’re interested in following the MLB as a whole and want to catch up with other big games, than this service could be a good fit.

The best of the rest for streaming the Twins: