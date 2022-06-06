How to download the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone

Now that iOS 16 has been announced, you may be tempted to download it onto your iPhone 8 and above to take advantage of the new lock screen and more.

At the moment however, only the developer beta of iOS 16 is available - which is a version designed for developers, so they can make sure their apps work on it, alongside taking advantage of the new features it offers.

For the time being, this may not be the full feature set that we'll see once it arrives later this year, but with it being the first release for developers, expect plenty of bugs. Otherwise, you might want to hold off until the public beta that Apple has confirmed will be arriving in July.

But if you still can't wait, here's how to download the iOS 16 beta onto your iPhone.

How to install the iOS 16 developer beta on your iPhone

If you're not already enrolled in the Apple Developer program, go to the enrollment page (opens in new tab) (otherwise, skip to the next paragraph) and click 'Start your enrollment'. Sign in to your Apple ID – you'll need to have two-factor authentication activated – then input your bio and payment info to sign up.

Once you're an official developer, go to the Apple Developer (opens in new tab) site on your iPhone, log into your Apple ID, and agree to any terms & conditions that appear. Then navigate to the Downloads (opens in new tab) page.

If you joined the program properly, developer beta downloads should appear for iOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura and other new updates.

Tap 'Download' next to the iOS 16 beta, then go to Settings > General > Software Update. The dev beta download should appear there automatically; once it shows up, tap Install.

Now you can wait for iOS 16 to appear on your iPhone! But do keep in mind, that there will be slowdown and crashes at random moments for this early release that's only meant for developers to test out their apps with the new update.