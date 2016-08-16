How to use the Windows 10 Facebook app

With 1.65 billion active users per month, Facebook is far and away the most popular social media platform on the planet – and it's not hard to see why.

It's a breeze to stay up to date with family and friends wherever they are on almost any device. Now Windows 10 has joined the party with an app that's free to download from the Microsoft Store and run on your desktop.

While the arrival of a dedicated Facebook app for Windows 10 is new, Facebook's presence on your desktop is not. A previous version of the Facebook app was available for Windows 8.

However, this all-new version is slicker, quicker and more capable, making it easier than ever to stay up to date with what your friends and family are up to – and tell the world what you're about too.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at how you can make the most of it.