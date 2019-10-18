The cheapest unlocked iPhone 11 SIM-free prices in October 2019

iPhone 11 Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: September 20 2019

Launch price: $699 / £729 / AU$1,199

Platform: iOS 13

Storage: 64/128/256GB

Camera: 12MP / 12MP TrueDepth

Screen: 6.1-inch, 1792x828

Battery: 3,046mAh

Colours: Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White

The cheapest of Apple's latest trio of phones, the iPhone 11 is combining both affordability and 2019 specs to create an excellent affordable flagship. It might not be quite as powerful as Apple's other two new phones but it more than makes up for that in price.

But what are you getting for the $699/£729 you're paying? That price gets you the fastest CPU on the market, a dual camera lens (wide angle and optical zoom) and not to mention an IP68 rating.

Past that, Apple has also upgraded the battery in this phone to 3046mAh, giving you all day functionality. And, screen wise you're getting a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display (a fancy way of saying very high-definition).

All of that comes at a SIM-free price less than the iPhone XR on release. Of course, you could splash out more on an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, or go even cheaper and get last year's iPhone XR. Your options are many and all listed in our best iPhone deals page.

If you want the iPhone 11 specifically, then you can get it SIM-free to find yourself the best network deal for the ultimate overall saving. Grab a low cost SIM only deal (UK only) and you could make a decent saving over contract plans.

