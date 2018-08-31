The best USB-C adapters 2018: the best deals for Macbook Pros and laptop users

So you've just spent quite a lot of money on a new laptop and discovered you're going to need a USB-C adaptor to use your USB drives, camera memory cards, external display, ethernet cable or charge the laptop while using another USB-C device. Fear not dear reader, as we've rounded up the best USB-C adaptors on the net and we'll even show you where to get them for the best price.

The need for USB-C adaptors is a rather irritable side-effect of progress at the moment with many modern laptops and MacBooks shunning old ports in favour of the newer multi-faceted USB-C format. If like us, and pretty much every laptop user on the planet though, you still want to use your laptop accessories - that's where these multi-function USB-C adapters come in.

We've included a range that come with multiple ports to cover as many bases as possible while keeping the price down. We've also listed USB-C adapters rather than hubs, too, to keep the selection friendlier for portable options. And technically, despite some naming conventions at retailers, USB-C hubs are a different product, geared more towards attaching multiple displays along with restoring all your missing ports.

USB-C adaptors are smaller and cheaper and are generally limited to displaying external monitors at 60fps (frames-per-second) at 1080p or 30fps on a 4K display. So if you want to run 60fps on a 4K or 5K monitor (we're looking at you, fancy video editing types on MacBooks) then you'll be much better suited checking out our collection of the best USB-C hubs and docks.

The best USB-C adapters and deals

Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2

So many port options

Ports: 3 USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD/Micro cards | Passthrough charging: Yes

An abundance of ports

Passthrough charging

Stylish design

The Satechi aluminium multi-port adapter V2 is one of the best USB-C adapter hubs on the market right now. Sure, it's a little pricey, but the sheer number of ports means this is the last one you'll need to buy as modern laptops and MacBooks head towards an inconvenient USB-C only future. The ports are nicely spaced too, so it doesn't become difficult to access them if you're going to be swapping things around or need to use the memory card slots.

HyperDrive Type C 7-in-1 Adapter

Lots of ports and attaches to the side of the laptop

Ports: Thunderbolt USB-C, 2 USB 3.1, 4K HDMI, Micro/SD card, 3.5mm audio | Passthrough charging: Yes

Attaches directly to the laptop

Packed with ports...

...but no ethernet

This USB-C adapter is super thin and attaches directly to the laptop rather than dangling from a cable. it's an excellent fit for the most svelte of modern laptops and MacBooks, although the small-form leaves no room for an ethernet port. That's not why most of you want a USB-C adapter though and this one covers all of the other bases with ease. There's even a 3.5mm audio port, which we don't see on many USB-C adapters, especially for such a decent price. The 3.5mm jack connector folds away if your laptop doesn't have the port alongside the USB-slot, so feel free to buy this for any laptop including the top of the line XPS 13, MacBook Pros, Pixelbooks and more.

Anker 5-in-1 Premium USB-C Data Hub

Small and very travel-friendly

Ports: 3 USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD/Micro cards | Passthrough charging: No

Super slim design

Reliable brand

No memory card slots

No passthrough charging

The Anker 5-in-1 Premium USB-C Data Hub is for those of you really missing the traditional 3.0 USB slots. Anker is one of the best third-party accessory brands of recent years and make reliable, good-looking products while keeping the price down. On the downside there's no passthrough charging option or memory card slots. If you're happy to transfer camera photos via USB instead, then this basic USB-C adapter has you covered.

HooToo USB-C adapter

Fantastic value for money

Ports: 3 USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, SD card | Passthrough charging: Yes

All the essential ports

Cheaper than many rivals

No ethernet port

The HooToo USB-C adapter might not bear a brand-name as recognisable as some of the other models on this page, but it's a solid performer and sensibly-priced to boot, especially given it's capable of passthrough charging. The lack of an ethernet port may rankle for some, but if Wi-Fi is good enough for your needs, and it is for most of us nowadays, then this USB-C adapter is fantastic value. Note: do check the spec on any of the products in our comparison chart below when you click through as some of the older HooToo USB-C adapters (priced around $20/£15) without an SD card reader and passthrough charging may appear at the cheaper end of the scale.

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter

For when the official product is all that'll do

Ports: Thunderbolt USB-C, 1 USB 3.0, 4K HDMI | Passthrough charging: Yes

Official high quality-build Apple product

Not many ports

Overpriced

If you're a loyal Apple superfan then you'll be wanting the official Apple USB-C adapter for your MacBook or MacBook Pro. There's no denying the excellent build quality Apple provides on its hardware and accessories, but this is very much a case of paying more for the label rather than the usefulness of the product itself. This official option is seriously lacking ports compared to the other USB-C adaptors on this page, which are often cheaper too. If you only need the three though and want the reliability of an official product, then you'll find the best prices below.

