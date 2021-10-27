Best cheap website builder deals of 2021

The best cheap website builder options are no-code, drag and drop tools that include hosting, letting you build your own site from scratch, creating endless opportunities to grow your business, promote your blog, showcase your photography skills and so much more.

Searching for the best cheap website builder choices is a win-win situation. Unlike most free website builders that limit certain features but cover the basics, finding a website builder service that caters to all your needs for a fraction of the price means that you can build the perfect site without breaking the bank or compromising on quality.

October is a fantastic time to score cheap website builder deals with Black Friday fast approaching. To make finding these deals from top-quality website builders easier, we’ve saved you the hassle by creating a detailed list of the best cheap website builder deals on the market.

For starters, one of the top deals on offer at the moment comes from the best website builder overall, Wix. On all its Premium plans, Wix is holding a 50% off sale should you wish to upgrade from its free website builder plan. Wix’s premium plans include features such as unlimited bandwidth and priority customer support, which is crucial if you plan on creating a website to significantly grow your online presence - an offer you really can’t refuse.

We are constantly updating this list to make sure you have the best, most up to date website builder deals. If you are looking for a web host to match, you can also see more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap web hosting deals and services .

50% off deals

Image Get 50% off Wix Premium website building plans With this deal, you’ll get a free custom domain for 1 year, the ability to add Google Analytics to your site, you’ll receive 10GB of storage & unlimited bandwidth plus more, all while enjoying premium support. View Deal

Image Get 50% off the first month with Web.com With Web.com, you will only need to pay $1.95 for the first month, which includes a free domain name, a professional email and hundreds of prebuilt templates. Get online quickly with all this and more at a very affordable price. View Deal

Image HostGator slashes 50% off all website builder plans Get online in minutes at a reduced price with HostGator’s website builder plans. 50% has been slashed off HostGator’s Express Start, Express Site and Express Store plans. The recommended Express site plan includes a free SSL certificate and an intelligent site builder.

Cheap website builder deals of the month

Image Squarespace takes 10% off any website plan Using the code GIMME10, Squarespace is offering a discount valid for your first purchase only. This code can be applied across Squarespace’s Personal, Business, Basic and Advanced Commerce plans. View Deal

Image Save up to 69% off Zyro's premium plans For a limited time, Zyro is offering discounts on all its website builder plans. That includes 67% off its Basic plan, 60% off its ecommerce plan, 50% off its ecommerce plus plan, and 69% off its Unleased plan. View Deal

Image 1&1 IONOS slashes up to 92% off website builders 1&1 IONOS currently has multiple deals running, including up to 92% off website and online store builders, as well as up to 75% off online marketing tools. They're also offering $1/first year for .store and .shop domains. View Deal

Image 30% off your entire order GoDaddy is offering 30% off new purchases on its top sellers. That includes website builder offerings, web hosting services and its domain registrar tool. Just use the code GDD30off at checkout. View Deal

Other great website builder deals

Image 25% off when you pay annually with Shopify If you are looking to start an ecommerce website for your business, Shopify is offering a discount on all its plans when you commit to paying annually. All plans include unlimited products, abandoned cart recovery, plus more. View Deal

Image Save $36 per year with Weebly Weebly's personal plan is its least expensive paid plan costing just $72 per year when you pay on an annual basis. It's monthly price is $9 per month, which would cost you $108 after 12 months. View Deal

Image Zoho Sites gives 37% off Starter plan When you sign up to Zoho Sites' starter plan, you get 37% off if you opt for the annual paying option. The plan inclues 10GB Bandwidth per month and custom domain hosting and a website free from ads. View Deal

How do I create a low cost website? Today's website builder tools are very easy to use and you don't need to know any HTML coding because they are extremely user-friendly and use drag and drop functionalities. That leads to the next step highlighted on this page. You will need to find the best cheap website builder to suit the type of website you are looking to create. Once you've identified that, look for any deals they may be having (we have got you covered in that department). Pair the website builder with a cheap web hosting provider and begin your website creation. Remember to always look at the features offered including free domain names, SSL certificates and of course, storage. The more you get for your buck, the better. Also, check renewal costs, which will be important because it's all good and well creating a low cost website, but you would also presumably want to maintain the cheapness as your website goes live.

Cheap vs free website builders - which one to pick? There are so many website builders on the market, and some free options presents itself as very attractive - what's not to love about anything free. However, free website builders usually come with some limitations and if your aim is to have a website that not only stands out in a sea of websites, but also has decent capacity, your best bet would be to find a cheap website builder. The beauty of website builders that run deals is that you get all the features you are looking for at a reduced cost. We would recommend going cheap rather than going free. We don't dispute that there are some really top-notch free website builders, but the peace of mind that comes with a top-quality affordable website builder that does everything it says it will on the tin, is unmatched.