Looking for the best supernatural TV shows on Netflix? The streamer welcomes two new entries in this genre soon, with Sherlock Holmes spin-off The Irregulars and its adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone book series. Ahead of their arrivals on March 26 and April 23 respectively, you might want to check out a few of the streamer's shows that can be described as mystical, paranormal or both.

With that in mind, here are eight of the best supernatural shows available right now on Netflix. These series are available on US and UK versions of the streamer, and there's pretty much something for everyone to enjoy. From shows that delve more into the fantasy side of the supernatural to those that lean into the horror of it all, you won’t be found wanting for something to check out.

Add these to your watch list, and enjoy.

The Witcher

(Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix)

Where better to begin than Netflix’s superb adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series? The show explores the journeys of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allen), who are fated to cross paths in the medieval land of The Continent.

As a fantasy series, magic, monsters and big set pieces feature prominently throughout. The show’s quieter character-centric moments, though, are where it shines. The trio’s individual journeys all encompass the theme of rejection and building strength from being an outsider, while Geralt’s friendship with Jaskier grounds the show in realism.

The Witcher was the third most in-demand original streaming show when it launched in December 2019, and spawned one of the biggest memes in recent memory with its ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ song. It’s unsurprising, then, that The Witcher season 2 is filming now. An animated spin-off and live-action prequel series called Blood Origin are also in the works, so now is the ideal time to catch up on The Witcher if you’re yet to stream it.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

(Image credit: Netflix)

Billed as a mature adaptation of the Archie comic book series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka as the titular magic-imbued heroine. The series earned praise for its darker coming-of-age story, which is something we can all relate to through our own experiences of navigating teenage and young adult life.

Spread across two seasons - albeit in four parts - Sabrina combined the murkier, more horror-focused parts of the supernatural while covering the highs and lows of accepting who you are.

Fans of The CW’s Riverdale will enjoy the similarities between both series, and the show’s leaning into supernatural horror gives it a distinct feel that’s a far cry from the (also great) 1990s TV adaptation. It’s a pity that the show was ended by Netflix after two seasons, as there was more thematic ground that the series could have explored.

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Lucifer

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lucifer may not have started off on a strong footing with critics, but it’s steadily improved throughout its five-season run. Based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Tom Ellis stars as the Lord of Hell who becomes bored of life ruling the underworld. Abandoning his kingdom, Lucifer relocates to Los Angeles, opens a nightclub called ‘Lux’, and begins to use his powers for good after befriending Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

It sounds bizarre, but the premise makes for a surprisingly watchable show. Ellis gives Lucifer Morningstar some real life, and its marriage of the supernatural with humor and heartfelt moments has earned it a cult following. The second half of season five - as well as a sixth season - are on the way soon, so you should catch up quick if you want to binge Lucifer’s new episodes when they arrive.

Seasons on Netflix: 5 (2 in the UK – the rest are on Amazon Prime Video)

Locke and Key

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s graphic novel is an example of comic book adaptations done right. Locke and Key, which unsurprisingly tells the tale of the Locke siblings, was a solid hit for the streamer and perfectly tapped into the emotional beats of the source material.

After their father Rendell is murdered, the Locke children and their mother relocate to Rendell’s family home. There, they discover mysterious keys that unlock special magical powers. As a demonic entity reveals itself and its desire for the keys, however, the siblings must keep their new items safe while also unearthing the secrets of their dad’s former residence.

Dealing with difficult topics including loss and trauma, Locke and Key has been so well received that two more seasons have already been greenlit. It’s a testament to the stellar work that showrunners Carlton Ruse, Meredith Averill and Aron Eli Coleite have done, so definitely catch it if you can.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

American Horror Story

(Image credit: FX)

With eight seasons to work your way through on Netflix - the ninth isn’t available in the UK just yet - you may be hesitant to give your time to American Horror Story. Don’t be put off by that, though, as there are some stellar entries in this supernatural horror anthology series.

Each season is its own self-contained miniseries, with new characters to love and loathe, mysteries to solve, and abominations to hide from behind your cushions. It's inconsistent like so many anthology shows, and often pretty cheesy, but each set of episodes uses different horror tropes and influences to keep things fresh.

Creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk pay close attention to LGBTQ+ and disability representation throughout the series, which is a definite plus point in the show's favor. The show shines a light on discrimination and, through its cast, characters, and plot threads, prompted discussions about greater diversity and inclusion in the genre overall.

Seasons on Netflix: 9 (US), 8 (UK)

The Haunting of Bly Manor

(Image credit: Netflix)

The second entry in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting series, The Haunting of Bly Manor just edges out The Haunting of Hill House in our list. Based on the 1898 novel ‘The Turn of the Screw’, Bly Manor follows a nonlinear narrative about Danielle Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), an American au pair hired to look after the Wingrave family’s children.

As you’d expect, not everything is as it seems at the family’s estate, and Danielle must learn to come to terms with her traumatic past as she deals with the paranormal occurrences within the Wingard’s home. Like Locke and Key, Bly Manor’s examination of losing yourself to deeply scarring events, and the difficult but ultimately necessary journey of facing up to those fears, while providing lots of spooky moments throughout.

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Castlevania

(Image credit: Netflix)

The only non live-action show on our list, but one that’s worthy of its place. An animated TV series based on Konami’s video game series of the same name, Castlevania (loosely) retells the tale of monster hunter Trevor Belmont’s battle with Dracula with a unique aesthetic that’s stylized on Japanese anime and the Castlevania: Symphony of the Night game.

The show does a good job of honoring its source material while simultaneously offering an entry point to the series for newcomers. The voice cast - with special mention to Graham McTavish and Richard Armitage as Dracula and Belmont respectively - oozes chemistry and brings life to each character, especially when the gory set-pieces make way for more conversational moments. Sure, some of its humor falls flat at times but, if you can look past the odd comedy misstep, Castlevania is an excellent entry in Netflix’s supernatural library.

Seasons on Netflix: 3

Stranger Things

(Image credit: Netflix)

A supernatural Netflix show list wouldn’t be complete without Stranger Things. The hugely popular series has become a pop culture phenomenon since it first aired in 2016, when it became a breakout smash for the streamer.

After their friend Will (Noah Schanpp) goes missing one night, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) become embroiled in a mystery that threatens the existence of their hometown. Befriending the telekinetic Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the group find themselves in over their heads as a parallel dimension - and the monsters within - begin to bleed over into their reality.

Drawing inspiration from iconic 1980s movies and TV shows, Stranger Things celebrates this time period while telling a compelling science-fiction supernatural horror thriller that’s centered on friendship. Subsequent seasons build on this key formula, throw in new mysteries, and provide shocks aplenty that will leave you an emotional wreck long before each season ends. A fourth season is currently in production so, if you’re somehow missed out on Stranger Things up to now, it’s about time you rectified that.

Seasons on Netflix: 3