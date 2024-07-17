You can save up to a third on Nanoleaf's extensive range of popular stick-up smart lights

Calling all gamers (and of course smart light enthusiasts), it's the last day of Amazon Prime Day 2024 and there are some great Nanoleaf deals to get your hands on. But you only have the remainder of the day to grab yourself some of the best smart lights out there, as Prime Day sales will be over by tomorrow (July 18).

You'll find that there are plenty of deals to be had, most notably products from the Nanoleaf Shapes range which we've rated highly in the past. This includes kits such as the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon panels which have plummeted to a near record-low price in the UK of £118.99 down from £179.99, saving you 34%. In the US, the same shapes are 20% down, now listed at $175.99 from $219.99.

One of the main reasons that make these deals worth purchasing is the fact that it's Nanoleaf, and without a price slash its smart lights are quite the investment. But if you're a keen gamer or home cinephile and want to spruce up your setup, you can always rely on Nanoleaf to bring color and smart tech elements into your sessions.

Today's best Nanoleaf US deals

Nanoleaf Lines: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This saving makes up for the Nanoleaf lines not being at a record-low price, but its lowest is $189.98 which makes it only a $10 difference. Essentially, they're backlit light sticks, but once set up they give a very modern look to your smart home setup...

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Multicolor LED Lightstrip: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Nanoleaf's LED light strips are one of its more affordable smart lights, and they're even cheaper with a 20% price drop on Prime Day. While they don't have Alexa compatibility like the Shapes panels, they have Thread and Bluetooth connectivity which you use to display its bright colors, which are enough to keep an entire room lit.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Starter Kit: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Nanoleaf's Shapes panels are a great way to kick-start your smart light display and upgrade your gaming setup, and you don't have to worry about paying full price. It's not quite reaching its lowest price but you're still saving 20% with Prime Day.

Nanoleaf Kit 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit: was £89.99 now £61.99 at Amazon

With a record-low price combined with our 4.5 star review, what more could you want? Its vibrant colors and fast response to the content displayed on your TV mean that it could be the key to enhancing your entertainment setup. Despite the minor inconvenience of the kit not being Matter compatible, it still works brilliantly with Google Home, Apple Home, Alexa, Samsung SmartThings and Razer Chroma.

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Starter Kit: was £179.99 now £118.99 at Amazon

Nanoleaf's Shapes range is a fun and colorful extension to your smart home tech and is compatible with smart home hubs like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. And with Prime Day, you're getting a pretty good offer on this starter kit with 34% off, and just 99p over its lowest price.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Starter Kit: was £179.99 now £118.99 at Amazon

These too are 34% down and 99p above the lowest price, and just like Nanoleaf's hexagon panels, they're a fun addition to your smart home. The panels are also easy to install, however, we recommend you don't place them on wall-papered areas or any surface that could affect the adhesiveness of the foam pads.

Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagon Starter Kit: was £179.99 now £128.99 at Amazon

We described Nanoleaf's Ultra Black panels as its "most chic smart light panels yet" - and that remains true. They're just as easy to set up and the patterns are vibrant which you can customize using the options in the Nanoleaf app. Its 28% price cut has also taken them down to its lowest price yet, but this won't be live for long.

Smart lights can come in all manner of shapes and Nanoleaf's extensive range covers everything from triangle and hexagon panels in its Shapes collection, to light strips - all of which give you the creative freedom to experiment with placement and try out its seemingly endless amount of color display options.

Of its rivals, we've pointed out that Nanoleaf can be more on the more pricey side, so Amazon Prime Day 2024 is one of the best times to get your hands on new smart lights.

