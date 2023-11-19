Wow! Apple's 10.2 iPad crashes to a new record-low price of $229 for Black Friday
The cheapest Black Friday iPad deal is now live at Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday sale has given us a Sunday surprise by discounting a number of best-selling Apple devices, including the 10.2-inch iPad, which is now down to an incredible price of just $229 (was $329). That's a new record-low price, making it one of the best Black Friday deals I've spotted so far.
Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 includes the speedy A13 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 9th generation tablet features a 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an all-day battery life.
Apple's 10.2 iPad was already the cheapest iPad you could find, and today's Black Friday deal from Amazon makes the tablet more affordable than ever. This discount beats the current offer from Best Buy and Walmart, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at the official Amazon Black Friday deals event on November 24.
Black Friday deal - Apple's 10.2 iPad
Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was
$329 now $229 at Amazon
Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to a stunning price of just $229. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's Black Friday deal is a new record-low price, and we don't predict it will stick around for long.
Price check: Best Buy: $249 Walmart: $249
More Black Friday iPad deals
