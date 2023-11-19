Wow! Apple's 10.2 iPad crashes to a new record-low price of $229 for Black Friday

News
By Mackenzie Frazier
published

The cheapest Black Friday iPad deal is now live at Amazon

Black Friday iPad deal
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon's Black Friday sale has given us a Sunday surprise by discounting a number of best-selling Apple devices, including the 10.2-inch iPad, which is now down to an incredible price of just $229 (was $329). That's a new record-low price, making it one of the best Black Friday deals I've spotted so far.

Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 includes the speedy A13 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 9th generation tablet features a 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an all-day battery life.

Apple's 10.2 iPad was already the cheapest iPad you could find, and today's Black Friday deal from Amazon makes the tablet more affordable than ever. This discount beats the current offer from Best Buy and Walmart, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at the official Amazon Black Friday deals event on November 24.

Black Friday deal - Apple's 10.2 iPad

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $229 at Amazon
Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to a stunning price of just $229. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's Black Friday deal is a new record-low price, and we don't predict it will stick around for long.

Price check: Best Buy: $249  Walmart: $249

View Deal

More Black Friday iPad deals

Today's best Black Friday sales

See more of today's best Black Friday Apple deals and more bargains in our Black Friday Amazon Black Friday deals guide.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.