Whatever platform you play on SteelSeries has a headset for you - and a bunch are discounted right now ahead of Prime Day

SteelSeries just doesn't miss when it comes to gaming headsets with its previous Arctis generation and most recent Arctis Nova line being absolute belters no matter what you need or what platform you're on. The brilliant news today is that a bunch of said headsets are on offer, and it's not even Prime Day yet.

The recently-released Nova 5 Wireless headset is experiencing its first set of discounts and is currently down to $121.99 at Amazon (was $129.99) - a small saving but the headset already offered brilliant value for money at its list price so this is worth taking note of.

For something more premium both the wireless and wired variants of the Nova Pro series are on offer at $273.50 (was $349.99), and $189.90 (was $249.99) respectively, and are brilliant for those looking for premium headsets this July.

Also, our favorite Xbox headset is on offer too: the Arctis Nova 7X is down to $157.97 at Amazon (was $179.99) while its PlayStation equivalent has dropped further, down to $134.99 at Amazon (was $179.99).

While we always hope to see more bombastic offerings during the proper Amazon Prime Day deals, these options are terrific for anyone looking to avoid the rush or commit early to a good-value headset. You can read more about each deal below.

Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless: was $129.99 now $121.99 at Amazon

Yes, it's not a huge discount (only 6%) but this is still noteworthy and worth considering given the headset only came out about two months ago. It was a few bucks cheaper earlier this month, so it might also be one to keep an eye on over Prime Day itself to see if it drops down further. Otherwise, this is still excellent value for money right here.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless (white): was $179.99 now $134.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a top PlayStation-focused wireless headset then this price on the 7P is a blinder, and is its lowest price since the end of February.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (white): was $349.99 now $273.50 at Amazon

This is a great deal on the brand-new white variant of one of the best gaming headsets I have ever used. It excels in every way and now looks arguably even better than its Black predecessor did.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired headset: was $249.99 now $189.90 at Amazon

If you prefer to keep things tethered and are looking for probably the best in the wired business, then the Arctis Nova Pro wired headset is a great choice - regardless of platform.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X (white): was $179.99 now $157.95 at Amazon

Our favorite Xbox Series X headset is discounted right now, and while it's not a lowest-ever price, it is certainly one worth taking note of if you're on the hunt for a top-drawer Xbox wireless headset.

We've already covered the deal on the Arctis Nova Pro wireless white edition, - and it absolutely is worth highlighting on its own - but as you can see it's part of a wider series of ongoing price cuts.

While I always find it hard to look past the Nova Pro headsets when recommending gaming headsets, the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless is one of my favorite releases in the past year or so. Seeing that get a bit of a discount just a couple of months after release is encouraging, while it's always welcome to see price cuts on our favorites elsewhere like the Arcits Nova 7X.

I'll be keeping an eye on SteelSeries headsets offer the next week as the wider Amazon Prime Day gaming deals roll in, but these discounts are worth looking at right now.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK