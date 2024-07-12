This lowest-ever price on the brilliant white variant of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the early Prime Day gaming headset deal to beat

The best-looking variant of my favorite ever gaming headset is down to a record-low price right now - and it's not even Amazon Prime Day quite yet.
The white version of the breathtaking SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset sees the premium set of cups drop to $273.50 at Amazon (was $349.99). This price cut of nearly $80 is chunky and hard to argue with and hopefully makes the premium headset more affordable and accessible for folks who have been looking toward the top of the spectrum for their next set.
While this is the white version's lowest-ever price, it also represents the lowest out of the pair of colorways since April, so is excellent value. As early Amazon Prime Day deals go, this is one that will take a lot to beat. This is the Xbox version, which is arguably even better as this one can be used across all platforms, including PlayStation.
Today's best premium gaming headset deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (white): was $349.99 now $273.50 at Amazon
This is a stupendous deal on possibly one of the best-looking premium gaming headsets you can get right now - and it's down to its lowest-ever price! This is one of the few headsets I will always encourage people to consider, and with this price cut, more people than usual can do exactly that.
Price check: Best Buy - $349.99 | Walmart - $349.99
UK price: Amazon - £329
Any regular readers will know that I can't recommend the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless enough. In all my six years of testing headsets, it is by far the very best I've reviewed and used. It is my go-to PS5 and PC headset now and has been for a while - and the white version perfectly complements Sony's console aesthetic too.
It has the near-perfect package of leading game audio, a superb and robust design and build quality, a fantastic mic, an ingenious battery solution, and a terrific DAC unit. The Xbox version highlighted here will even cover you across every major platform.
I'll be keeping an eye on this over the next week as one of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day PS5 deals so far.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a freelance writer on tech, gaming hardware, video games, gardens, and landscapes and is crowdfunding a book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now too.