This lowest-ever price on the brilliant white variant of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the early Prime Day gaming headset deal to beat

The best-looking variant of my favorite ever gaming headset is down to a record-low price right now - and it's not even Amazon Prime Day quite yet.

The white version of the breathtaking SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset sees the premium set of cups drop to $273.50 at Amazon (was $349.99). This price cut of nearly $80 is chunky and hard to argue with and hopefully makes the premium headset more affordable and accessible for folks who have been looking toward the top of the spectrum for their next set.

While this is the white version's lowest-ever price, it also represents the lowest out of the pair of colorways since April, so is excellent value. As early Amazon Prime Day deals go, this is one that will take a lot to beat. This is the Xbox version, which is arguably even better as this one can be used across all platforms, including PlayStation.

Today's best premium gaming headset deal

Any regular readers will know that I can't recommend the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless enough. In all my six years of testing headsets, it is by far the very best I've reviewed and used. It is my go-to PS5 and PC headset now and has been for a while - and the white version perfectly complements Sony's console aesthetic too.

It has the near-perfect package of leading game audio, a superb and robust design and build quality, a fantastic mic, an ingenious battery solution, and a terrific DAC unit. The Xbox version highlighted here will even cover you across every major platform.

I'll be keeping an eye on this over the next week as one of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day PS5 deals so far.

