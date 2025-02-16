We've scanned the entire Amazon Presidents' Day sale: here are the 60 best deals on TVs, appliances, Apple, and more

The Amazon President's Day sale is already live this weekend and offers some of the best deals of the year so far at the retailer. On top of excellent discounts on in-demand brands like Apple, Samsung, and Bose, today's deals also extend to a whole host of own-brand devices.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been busy this weekend scanning through the entire Amazon Presidents' Day sale to find some hidden gems. You'll find an extensive list of my favorites just down below as well as a brief overview of the entire sale for those in a rush.

A couple of highlights today include record-low prices on the latest Apple AirPods, the Google Pixel 8, and incredible prices on the LG C4 and Samsung S90D - some of our favorite high-end TVs here at TechRadar. There are also great options for cheap air fryers, coffee machines, and vacuums - all of which tend to be regular features in the yearly Presidents' Day sales.

Note that several deals - particularly on Amazon own-brand Fire TV sticks and Fire tablets - have already sold out at the retailer. If you're interested, it's probably worth picking up most of these deals sooner rather than later.

Editor's picks for today's Amazon Presidents' Day sale

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon My favorite Presidents' Day deal is Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has brought the price down to $89.99, which is just $2 shy of the record-low price.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (512GB): was $1,199 now $799.99 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $799 when you apply the additional $50 discount at checkout. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 512GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $119.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $49.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a favorite here at TechRadar, and Amazon's President's Day sale has the queen-size set on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon Premium TVs are another popular category during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $239 now $124 at Amazon Tools are always popular during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has this Dewalt Cordless Drill and Impact Driver combo kit on sale for $129. The kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $399 at Amazon At $400, you're getting a ton of phone for your money with today's deal at Amazon. The Google Pixel 8 still holds up great for 2025 with a decent chipset, camera, and premium design that's easily a cut above most mid-range choices at this price point. While we've seen this particular price before, it's a return to the Black Friday record-low for Presidents' Day and an easy recommendation if you're looking for a decent phone on a budget.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the all-new Blink Mini 2 on sale for the same record-low price on Black Friday. The compact security camera features two-way audio and includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at amazon.com The Bose QuietComfort headphones are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling cans and are $100 off at Amaozn's Presidents' Day sale. On top of the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Bissell Cleanview XR Pet Cordless Vacuum: was $229.99 now $179 at Amazon The ultra-light Bissell CleanView XR vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $179, which is just $30 more than the record-low price.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is the one item I buy at every holiday sale: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $94.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Mobvoi Ticwatch Atlas: was $349.99 now $192.49 at Amazon While it might only run Wear OS 4, the TicWatch Atlas makes up for it with a brilliant rugged design, comprehensive fitness tracking, and battery life that can beat any Apple or Pixel Watch. Save $157 total on the original price, just make sure you click the coupon box at checkout.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale: TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Today's cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $997.99 at Amazon Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $997.99, thanks to a $600 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $547.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has dropped Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $547.99 - $50 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is on my Presidents' Day wish list, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $899 at Amazon. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon Premium TVs are another popular category during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Hisense 75-Inch U7 Series 75U7N 4K Google TV: was $1,499.98 now $949.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen display, Amazon has the best-selling 75-inch Hisense U7N 4K smart TV on sale for $949 - only $50 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. This is an excellent deal for a big-screen display with mini-LED technology, Dolby Vision HDR 10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos coupled with a 2.1 multi-channel sound system.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale: Appliance deals

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has brought the price down to $89.99, which is just $2 shy of the record-low price.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $169 now $149.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale includes this Ninja Mega Kitchen blender for $149.99. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, two 16-oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids to take your smoothie on the go, and a 64-oz food processor bowl.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $119.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Bissell Cleanview XR Pet Cordless Vacuum: was $229.99 now $179 at Amazon The ultra-light Bissell CleanView XR vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $179, which is just $30 more than the record-low price.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are always best sellers during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has the highly rated Dyson V8 on sale for 349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale: Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon My favorite Presidents' Day deal from Amazon is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $169. That's the lowest price we've seen in weeks and just $15 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further on Presidents' Day proper.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $749 at Amazon The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) is a good starting point if you're buying your first Apple laptop. This particular model has 16GB of RAM which is far more useful than the 8GB models and boosts performance considerably. It only has 256GB of SSD storage but that should be fine for most essential files and apps, and you won’t be gaming or doing anything too advanced here. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks great while there’s up to 18 hours of battery life so it’s ideal for students or commuters.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale: smart home deals

Blink Mini: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the first-generation smart security camera for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.