Walmart's massive Memorial Day sale is live – here are 23 summer deals I'm adding to my cart

The long holiday weekend is nearly here, which means retailers like Walmart are launching their official Memorial Day sales. Walmart's Memorial Day sale is a favorite, thanks to summer savings on patio furniture, grills, and outdoor toys, as well as discounts on kitchen appliances, TVs, Apple devices, and vacuums.



• Shop Walmart's full sale



As a deals editor for TechRadar who's covered Memorial Day for eight years and an avid Walmart shopper, I've gone through Walmart's Memorial Day sale and hand-picked the best deals. I combed through hundreds of offers to select 23 Memorial Day deals, including everything from blenders, robot vacuums, and coffee makers to OLED TVs, iPads, and smartwatches.



A few standout offers include the best-selling Ninja Ceami ice cream maker on sale for $169, the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299, and LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99.



Below, I've listed Walmart's most popular Memorial Day sale categories, including Memorial Day party prep, clothing, furniture, grills, and TVs, followed by the 23 best deals. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and Walmart's Memorial Day sale will end at Midnight on Monday, May 26.

The 23 best Walmart Memorial Day deals

Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $31.22 at Walmart It's smoothie season, and Walmart has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop: was $109.99 now $68 at Walmart The top-rated Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop is on sale for only $68. The mop cleans hard floors with powerful steam instead of harsh chemicals and features two different settings: dust and mop.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Greenworks 60V Front Mount String Trimmer: was $198 now $164 at Walmart Keep your lawn looking good all summer with this Greenworks trimmer, on sale for $164. The 60V trimmer has a run time of up to 50 minutes on a single charge and features high and low speed settings and a responsive speed trigger.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $198 at Walmart Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum is on sale for $198. It offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart It's typically a pricey buy, but we'd rank the Cordless Pro among the best Shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially now that it's on sale for $198. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Beats Pill Waterproof Speaker: was $149.99 now $99.95 at Walmart Gear up for summer with the top-rated Beats Pill speaker, which is on sale for $99.95 - a record-low price. The Bluetooth speaker features a lightweight, portable design, is waterproof, so you can take it to the pool or the beach, and delivers impressive room-filling sound

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart If you're looking for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the Apple Watch Series 10 down to a record-low price of $299. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $649 for Memorial Day. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $148 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $148 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $979 at Walmart Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a new record-low price of $979. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock for Memorial Day. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.