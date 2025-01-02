Walmart's 2025 New Year's sale is live – here are 27 deals I'd buy from $19

Shop winter deals on TVs, AirPods, air fryers, and more

Walmart deals
New year, new deals! As we ease into 2025, Walmart has launched a New Year's sale, allowing you to save on best-selling TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, AirPods, smartwatches, and more.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's New Year's sale and hand-picked the 27 best deals I'd buy with my money. The retailer is offering clearance prices to make room for new 2025 products, which means you can find record-low prices from brands like Samsung, Keurig, Ninja, Apple, and Sony.

A few of my favorite deals include this Ninja Blast portable blender on sale for $44.88, this Vizio 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $448, and Apple's all-new Series 10 smartwatch on sale for $329.

Shop more of Walmart's best New Year's deals below and visit our main New Year's sales guide for today's top offers on tech gadgets, appliances, home items, and more.

Walmart's 2025 New Year's sale: the 27 best deals

Roku Express HD
Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $19 at Walmart

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express K-Cup Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $32.92 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low price of $33. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender
Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $44.88 at Walmart

Get the best compact, single-serve blender for just $44.88 at Walmart's end-of-year sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer with Basket Divider
Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer with Basket Divider: was $99.99 now $40 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap air fryer, Walmart has the top-rated Chefman air fryer on sale for $40, which is $10 less than on Black Friday. The eight-quart air fryer features a basket divider so that you can separate food for dual cooking and features four one-touch cooking presets.

Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker
Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker: was $99.95 now $84.95 at Walmart

The cheapest Fitbit deal from today's New Year's sale is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for $84.95. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners are another holiday best-seller, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Ninja Grand Kitchen System
Ninja Grand Kitchen System: was $169 now $98 at Walmart

Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with this Ninja Grand Kitchen blender for $98. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, an 18-oz Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid to take your smoothie on the go, and an eight-cup food processor bowl.

Tineco iFloor 2 Blue Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum / Mop
Tineco iFloor 2 Blue Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum / Mop: was $149 now $99 at Walmart

The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's New Year sale. The Tineco iFloor 2 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $119 at Walmart

Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $119. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart

During holiday sales, the Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best seller this year, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Walmart

Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them in stock and on sale for $189.99 at Walmart. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand: was $234.99 now $199.99 at Walmart

The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great addition for the colder season, and Walmart's end-of-year sale includes the Ranger 2.0 model for $199.99 – a record-low price. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand, a removable base plate, and an ash pan, making cleaning easier.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399.99 now $284.99 at Walmart

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's deal is just $5 more than the record-low price.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $299 – $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Looking for a cheap big-screen TV? You can't get much better than this 65-inch display from Onn. on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5
iRobot Roomba Combo j5: was $529 now $299 at Walmart

Here's an incredible New Year's deal on a Roomba robot vacuum mop combo, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The j5 uses the iRobot Home App to create no-mop zones, so it will vacuum your hard floors while mopping at the same time but will avoid your carpet.

Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Walmart

Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Samsung DU6900 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024)
Samsung DU6900 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $448 now $378 at Walmart

Walmart's New Year's sale has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU6900 series for just $378. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Sony PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (disc)
Sony PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (disc): was $499.99 now $424 at Walmart

If you're after the best-value PS5 Slim console as well as the best-value bundle, then this Fortnite Cobalt Star listing at Walmart is the way to go, with a $50 discount.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $448 at Walmart

This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $448 - $30 cheaper than on Black Friday. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Apple MacBook Air M1
Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $100. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024)
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $897 at Walmart

Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream 2025 display, and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $898. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV
Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,229 at Walmart

You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,229.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.