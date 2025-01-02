Walmart's 2025 New Year's sale is live – here are 27 deals I'd buy from $19
Shop winter deals on TVs, AirPods, air fryers, and more
New year, new deals! As we ease into 2025, Walmart has launched a New Year's sale, allowing you to save on best-selling TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, AirPods, smartwatches, and more.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's New Year's sale and hand-picked the 27 best deals I'd buy with my money. The retailer is offering clearance prices to make room for new 2025 products, which means you can find record-low prices from brands like Samsung, Keurig, Ninja, Apple, and Sony.
A few of my favorite deals include this Ninja Blast portable blender on sale for $44.88, this Vizio 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $448, and Apple's all-new Series 10 smartwatch on sale for $329.
Shop more of Walmart's best New Year's deals below and visit our main New Year's sales guide for today's top offers on tech gadgets, appliances, home items, and more.
Walmart's New Year's sale - quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $80
- Baby: 40% off car seats, highchairs & strollers
- Clothing: 40% off coats, jeans & shoes
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Health & Fitness: deals from $10.99
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
Walmart's 2025 New Year's sale: the 27 best deals
Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.
Walmart has the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low price of $33. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
Get the best compact, single-serve blender for just $44.88 at Walmart's end-of-year sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
If you're looking to pick up a cheap air fryer, Walmart has the top-rated Chefman air fryer on sale for $40, which is $10 less than on Black Friday. The eight-quart air fryer features a basket divider so that you can separate food for dual cooking and features four one-touch cooking presets.
The cheapest Fitbit deal from today's New Year's sale is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for $84.95. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.
Bissell carpet cleaners are another holiday best-seller, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with this Ninja Grand Kitchen blender for $98. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, an 18-oz Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid to take your smoothie on the go, and an eight-cup food processor bowl.
The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's New Year sale. The Tineco iFloor 2 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep.
Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $119. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.
During holiday sales, the Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best seller this year, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them in stock and on sale for $189.99 at Walmart. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great addition for the colder season, and Walmart's end-of-year sale includes the Ranger 2.0 model for $199.99 – a record-low price. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand, a removable base plate, and an ash pan, making cleaning easier.
Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's deal is just $5 more than the record-low price.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $299 – $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Looking for a cheap big-screen TV? You can't get much better than this 65-inch display from Onn. on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
Here's an incredible New Year's deal on a Roomba robot vacuum mop combo, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The j5 uses the iRobot Home App to create no-mop zones, so it will vacuum your hard floors while mopping at the same time but will avoid your carpet.
Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.
Walmart's New Year's sale has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU6900 series for just $378. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
If you're after the best-value PS5 Slim console as well as the best-value bundle, then this Fortnite Cobalt Star listing at Walmart is the way to go, with a $50 discount.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $448 - $30 cheaper than on Black Friday. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $100. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream 2025 display, and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $898. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,229.
