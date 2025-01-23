Walmart's huge tech sale is live – clearance prices on OLED TVs, laptops and AirPods

Walmart is slashing prices on best-selling tech gadgets with a massive sale on TVs, laptops, and Apple devices. January is a perfect time to score a clearance deal on last year's best-selling tech from all the top brands like Samsung, LG, Apple, and HP.

As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Walmart's tech sale and hand-picked the 21 best deals. There are stunning prices on popular tech gadgets as brands get ready to release new products in 2025. That means you can find record-low prices on older-model OLED TVs, AirPods, smartwatches, and tablets.

A few highlights include Samsung's highly-rated 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,099.99, this Acer Chromebook on sale for just $139, and Vizio's best-selling 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $498.

Below are links to Walmart's best tech clearance sales, followed by the top deals listed by price. Walmart's sale includes limited-time offers, and you might not see bargains like this until next month's Presidents' Day sales event.

Walmart tech clearance sale – the 21 best deals

Acer Chromebook 315: was $179 now $139 at Walmart This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

ASUS Vivobook 15.6 inch Laptop: was $399 now $299.99 at Walmart The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 15 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll easily handle day-to-day workloads, and Walmart's clearance sale brings the price down to just $299.99.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $559 now $348 at Walmart Another budget laptop option from Walmart's clearance sale is HP's 14-inch laptop for $348. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them in stock and on sale for $199 at Walmart. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm: was $249 now $199 at Walmart While this $199 price tag isn't the best deal we've seen, it's the cheapest price you can find for an Apple Watch. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $649. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Looking for a cheap big-screen TV? You can't get much better than this 65-inch display from Onn. on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $879 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream 2025 display and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $879. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,099 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,099.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

If you're looking for more TV bargains, you can visit our Super Bowl TV sales guide for all the best offers around the web. You can also look forward to discounts at the 2025 Presidents' Day sales event.