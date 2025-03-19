Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing
Plus, shop early deals on TVs, lawnmowers, appliances and more
Not to be outdone by Amazon, who made a similar announcement this morning, Walmart has released a press release detailing its spring sale, which will take place from March 24 through April 1.
• Shop early deals at Walmart
The retailer will offer savings across its site, with huge discounts on TVs, outdoor furniture, clothing, lawnmowers, kitchen appliances, grills, and vacuums. The sale will compete with Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which kicks off on the same date, as retailers do some spring cleaning on popular products. Walmart's Super Savings Week is an online-only event on Walmart.com and Walmart's app and features exclusive deals from brands like Apple, Bissell, Vizio, Samsung, and Crocs. You can see a preview of the deals below, which include the Apple Watch 10, a Vizio 75-inch 4K TV, and a Charbroil gas grill.
While we wait for Walmart's official spring sale, the retailer has some fantastic deals, and I've rounded up the best offers below. You can find record-low prices on OLED TVs, air fryers, laptops, robot vacuums, and Apple devices, starting at just $17.
The team at TechRadar will extensively cover Walmart's Super Savings Week sale as soon as it begins. You can also browse our roundup of Amazon's early Big Spring Sale.
Walmart Super Savings Week preview
- 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set: $169.99 (was $299.99)
- Vizio 75" 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: $564.00 (was $799.50)
- Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm: $299.00 (was $399.00)
- Charbroil Patio BistroTru-Infrared Gas Grill: $169.00 (was $199.99)
- Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes, 2Pack: $6.24 (was $6.94)
- Graco SlimFit LX 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat: $149.00 (was $199.00)
Walmart's 29 best early deals
Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.
The best-selling Apple AirTag is down to $69.99 for a four-pack, which is a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for only $39.97. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's early Big Savings week sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
You can get the best-selling 7-quart Crock-Pot on sale for $49.96. This Crock-Pot is incredibly easy to use - and clean, thanks to its Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid, including a travel-proof locking feature that prevents leaks and spills.
Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of just $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $119. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
A Bissell vacuum for just $59? Yes, please! Bissell's PowerForce Helix upright vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes scatter-free technology, so there's less scatter on your floors when cleaning up messes.
Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the popular Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum, which is on sale for $279.99. The ultra-lightweight Digital Slim features three cleaning modes for the right power where you need it and provides 40 minutes of runtime.
This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $101.99 at Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale.
Spring is just around the corner (I promise!) and to get a head start Walmart is discounting this top-rated Greenworks lawn mower to $296. The push lawn mower mows up to 0.5 acres on a single charge, and features a battery that fully recharges in just 100 minutes
Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's deal from Walmart slashes $70 off the retail price.
This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.
Another budget laptop option from Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is HP's 15-inch laptop for $299. For that money, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 15 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll easily handle day-to-day workloads, and Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale brings the price down to just $299.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $199 at Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
If you're looking for the cheapest Apple Watch, Walmart has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $269 - $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Walmart has Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, in stock and on sale for just $64.9. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
Walmar's best big-screen budget TV is this Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku display on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
If you're looking for a premium display, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $997. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.
LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc.
