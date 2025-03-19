Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing

Not to be outdone by Amazon, who made a similar announcement this morning, Walmart has released a press release detailing its spring sale, which will take place from March 24 through April 1.



The retailer will offer savings across its site, with huge discounts on TVs, outdoor furniture, clothing, lawnmowers, kitchen appliances, grills, and vacuums. The sale will compete with Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which kicks off on the same date, as retailers do some spring cleaning on popular products. Walmart's Super Savings Week is an online-only event on Walmart.com and Walmart's app and features exclusive deals from brands like Apple, Bissell, Vizio, Samsung, and Crocs. You can see a preview of the deals below, which include the Apple Watch 10, a Vizio 75-inch 4K TV, and a Charbroil gas grill.



While we wait for Walmart's official spring sale, the retailer has some fantastic deals, and I've rounded up the best offers below. You can find record-low prices on OLED TVs, air fryers, laptops, robot vacuums, and Apple devices, starting at just $17.



The team at TechRadar will extensively cover Walmart's Super Savings Week sale as soon as it begins. You can also browse our roundup of Amazon's early Big Spring Sale.

Walmart Super Savings Week preview

3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set : $169.99 (was $299.99)

: $169.99 (was $299.99) Vizio 75" 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: $564.00 (was $799.50)

$564.00 (was $799.50) Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm: $299.00 (was $399.00)

$299.00 (was $399.00) Charbroil Patio BistroTru-Infrared Gas Grill: $169.00 (was $199.99)

$169.00 (was $199.99) Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes, 2Pack: $6.24 (was $6.94)

$6.24 (was $6.94) Graco SlimFit LX 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat: $149.00 (was $199.00)

Walmart's 29 best early deals

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Walmart The best-selling Apple AirTag is down to $69.99 for a four-pack, which is a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $49 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's early Big Savings week sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Ninja Pro XL 5 qt Air Fryer: was $79 now $69 at Walmart Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of just $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $199 now $119 at Walmart If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $119. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Walmart Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the popular Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum, which is on sale for $279.99. The ultra-lightweight Digital Slim features three cleaning modes for the right power where you need it and provides 40 minutes of runtime.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369.99 now $101.99 at Walmart This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $101.99 at Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale.

Greenworks 60V Push Lawn Mower: was $378 now $296 at Walmart Spring is just around the corner (I promise!) and to get a head start Walmart is discounting this top-rated Greenworks lawn mower to $296. The push lawn mower mows up to 0.5 acres on a single charge, and features a battery that fully recharges in just 100 minutes

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399.99 now $328 at Walmart Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's deal from Walmart slashes $70 off the retail price.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $229 now $179 at Walmart This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $499 now $299 at Walmart Another budget laptop option from Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is HP's 15-inch laptop for $299. For that money, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

ASUS Vivobook 15.6 inch Laptop: was $399 now $299 at Walmart The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 15 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll easily handle day-to-day workloads, and Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale brings the price down to just $299.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $199 at Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $199 at Walmart If you're looking for the cheapest Apple Watch, Walmart has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Walmart has Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, in stock and on sale for just $64.9. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmar's best big-screen budget TV is this Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku display on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $997 at Walmart If you're looking for a premium display, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $997. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.