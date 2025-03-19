Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing

Deals
By last updated

Plus, shop early deals on TVs, lawnmowers, appliances and more

Walmart Presidents&#039; Day sale 2025
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Not to be outdone by Amazon, who made a similar announcement this morning, Walmart has released a press release detailing its spring sale, which will take place from March 24 through April 1.

Shop early deals at Walmart

The retailer will offer savings across its site, with huge discounts on TVs, outdoor furniture, clothing, lawnmowers, kitchen appliances, grills, and vacuums. The sale will compete with Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which kicks off on the same date, as retailers do some spring cleaning on popular products. Walmart's Super Savings Week is an online-only event on Walmart.com and Walmart's app and features exclusive deals from brands like Apple, Bissell, Vizio, Samsung, and Crocs. You can see a preview of the deals below, which include the Apple Watch 10, a Vizio 75-inch 4K TV, and a Charbroil gas grill.

While we wait for Walmart's official spring sale, the retailer has some fantastic deals, and I've rounded up the best offers below. You can find record-low prices on OLED TVs, air fryers, laptops, robot vacuums, and Apple devices, starting at just $17.

The team at TechRadar will extensively cover Walmart's Super Savings Week sale as soon as it begins. You can also browse our roundup of Amazon's early Big Spring Sale.

Walmart Super Savings Week preview

  • 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set: $169.99 (was $299.99)
  • Vizio 75" 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: $564.00 (was $799.50)
  • Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm: $299.00 (was $399.00)
  • Charbroil Patio BistroTru-Infrared Gas Grill: $169.00 (was $199.99)
  • Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes, 2Pack: $6.24 (was $6.94)
  • Graco SlimFit LX 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat: $149.00 (was $199.00)

Walmart's 29 best early deals

Roku Express HD
Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

View Deal
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Walmart

The best-selling Apple AirTag is down to $69.99 for a four-pack, which is a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

View Deal
Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $39.97 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for only $39.97. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

View Deal
Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender
Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $49 at Walmart

Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's early Big Savings week sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

View Deal
Crock-Pot Programmable 7-Quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot Programmable 7-Quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker: was $59 now $49.96 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling 7-quart Crock-Pot on sale for $49.96. This Crock-Pot is incredibly easy to use - and clean, thanks to its Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid, including a travel-proof locking feature that prevents leaks and spills.

View Deal
Ninja Pro XL 5 qt Air Fryer
Ninja Pro XL 5 qt Air Fryer: was $79 now $69 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of just $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.

View Deal
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

View Deal
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

View Deal
Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $199 now $119 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $119. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

View Deal
Bissell PowerForce Helix Upright Vacuum
Bissell PowerForce Helix Upright Vacuum: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

A Bissell vacuum for just $59? Yes, please! Bissell's PowerForce Helix upright vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes scatter-free technology, so there's less scatter on your floors when cleaning up messes.

View Deal
Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum
Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Walmart

Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the popular Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum, which is on sale for $279.99. The ultra-lightweight Digital Slim features three cleaning modes for the right power where you need it and provides 40 minutes of runtime.

View Deal
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369.99 now $101.99 at Walmart

This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $101.99 at Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale.

View Deal
Greenworks 60V Push Lawn Mower
Greenworks 60V Push Lawn Mower: was $378 now $296 at Walmart

Spring is just around the corner (I promise!) and to get a head start Walmart is discounting this top-rated Greenworks lawn mower to $296. The push lawn mower mows up to 0.5 acres on a single charge, and features a battery that fully recharges in just 100 minutes

View Deal
Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $199 now $64 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $64 – a new record-low price. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

View Deal
Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $199 now $64 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $64 – a new record-low price. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399.99 now $328 at Walmart

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's deal from Walmart slashes $70 off the retail price.

View Deal
Acer Chromebook 315
Acer Chromebook 315: was $229 now $179 at Walmart

This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

View Deal
HP 15.6-inch laptop
HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $499 now $299 at Walmart

Another budget laptop option from Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is HP's 15-inch laptop for $299. For that money, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal
ASUS Vivobook 15.6 inch Laptop
ASUS Vivobook 15.6 inch Laptop: was $399 now $299 at Walmart

The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 15 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll easily handle day-to-day workloads, and Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale brings the price down to just $299.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $199 at Walmart's early Big Savings Week sale. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $199 at Walmart

If you're looking for the cheapest Apple Watch, Walmart has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $269 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $269 - $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M1
Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, in stock and on sale for just $64.9. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

View Deal
Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV
Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV: was $252 now $148 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

View Deal
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Walmar's best big-screen budget TV is this Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku display on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

View Deal
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart

Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

View Deal
LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

View Deal
Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV
Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $997 at Walmart

If you're looking for a premium display, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $997. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.

View Deal
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023)
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart

LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

View Deal
Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Walmart sale deals
Walmart's massive spring sale is live – TVs, appliances, AirPods, and furniture from $17
Amazon Big Spring sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale goes live next week - here are 35 early deals I'd buy now
Family at a picnic table with Amazon packaging on the table and a fire kids tablet
Amazon announces its Big Spring Sale – get up to 40% off and shop early deals now
Amazon deals
Amazon's spring sale is live: shop 25 best-selling tech and appliance deals from $9.99
Black Friday TV deals
Massive TV sale at Walmart is live: clearance prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from $148
Walmart deals
Early Presidents' Day deals at Walmart – here are 17 items that I'm adding to my cart
Latest in Seasonal Sales
Walmart Presidents&#039; Day sale 2025
Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing
LG C3 65-in OLED on teal background, with TR&#039;s Lowest Price badge
LG's C3 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever at Amazon's early Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale goes live next week - here are 35 early deals I'd buy now
Family at a picnic table with Amazon packaging on the table and a fire kids tablet
Amazon announces its Big Spring Sale – get up to 40% off and shop early deals now
Samsung OLED TV, MacBook Air and Bose headphones on a blue background next to TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss badge
Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 31 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, iPads, laptops and more
Target sale
Target just launched a massive spring sale – TVs, clothing, vacuums and Easter decor
Latest in Deals
LG C4 OLED TV
The LG C4 is the best OLED TV for most people, and it just hit a record low price at Amazon's early Spring Sale
Canon EOS R5 Mark II on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is our camera of the year and it just got its first-ever price cut
Walmart Presidents&#039; Day sale 2025
Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black and Gold on yellow background with big savings text
The best Beats headphones you can buy drop to $169.99 at Best Buy's Tech Fest sale
Alienware Area-51 on blue background with price cut text overlay
The brand new Alienware Area-51 has just got its first price cut - here's why I'm still hesitant to recommend it
PS5 deal
You can get a huge chunk of money off a PS5 console at PlayStation Direct thanks to this new trade-in offer
More about seasonal sales
Amazon Big Spring sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale goes live next week - here are 35 early deals I'd buy now
LG C3 65-in OLED on teal background, with TR&#039;s Lowest Price badge

LG's C3 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever at Amazon's early Big Spring Sale
The Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip being used on a desktop computer.

Mac gaming could get an intriguing boost – but not in the way you'd expect

See more latest
Most Popular
Keeper
Let 2025 be the year you upgrade your password security— get 50% off Keeper’s Personal & Family plans
LG C4 OLED TV
The LG C4 is the best OLED TV for most people, and it just hit a record low price at Amazon's early Spring Sale
Canon EOS R5 Mark II on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is our camera of the year and it just got its first-ever price cut
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL drops back to its record-low Black Friday price
Amazon Big Spring sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale goes live next week - here are 35 early deals I'd buy now
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black and Gold on yellow background with big savings text
The best Beats headphones you can buy drop to $169.99 at Best Buy's Tech Fest sale
Alienware Area-51 on blue background with price cut text overlay
The brand new Alienware Area-51 has just got its first price cut - here's why I'm still hesitant to recommend it
A Google pixel Watch 3 on a green background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The impressive Google Pixel Watch 3 drops to its lowest price this year at Amazon
PS5 deal
You can get a huge chunk of money off a PS5 console at PlayStation Direct thanks to this new trade-in offer
LG C3 65-in OLED on teal background, with TR&#039;s Lowest Price badge
LG's C3 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever at Amazon's early Big Spring Sale