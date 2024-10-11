Walmart has a massive holiday sale: shop 21 Black Friday-like deals from $17
Save on kitchen appliances, AirPods, robot vacuums and more
While Amazon's October Prime Day sale has come and gone, Walmart's rival holiday sale is still running. The retailer has Black Friday-like prices on TVs, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, laptops, vacuums, and gaming consoles. And, unlike Amazon Prime Day, no membership is required to shop the sale.
• Shop Walmart's full holiday sale
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's holiday sale and hand-picked the 21 best deals with Black Friday prices. That means that all the items listed below are fantastic value and are on sale for record-low prices that you typically don't see outside of holiday sales.
A few highlights include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $299 (originally $399.99), the Onson Robot Vacuum Mop Combo on sale for an incredible price of $93.97 (originally $359.99) and LG's highly-rated 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 (originally $2,699.99).
Walmart's holiday sale ends on Sunday and offers like this might not be available until the retailer's official Black Friday deals event in November.
Walmart holiday sale: quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & the Apple Watch from $80
- Clothing: up to 40% off clothes, shoes & accessories
- Fall: decor, candles, and Furniture from $14.99
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Halloween: decor, costumes, PJs & candy from $5
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: vacuums, coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & more
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
21 Black Friday-like deals from Walmart's sale
Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $17 at Walmart
Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.
Chefman 6-quart Slow Cooker: was $49.99 now $25 at Walmart
Prepare for the upcoming holidays with this Chefman slow cooker on sale for just $25. The six-quart slow cooker features a locking lid and leak-proof seal, so you can transport the slow cooker without worrying about spillage.
Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $55 now $49 at Walmart
You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for only $49. That's just $10 more than the record-low and the best price we've seen all year. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: was $79.99 now $59 at Walmart
This is a stunning price for a robot vacuum and one of the cheapest models I've seen during Prime Day. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart
Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $359.99 now $93.97 at Walmart
This is another unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for under $100.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6-inch laptop: was $269 now $129 at Walmart
It's hard to beat this heavily reduced Lenovo IdeaPad at Walmart for sheer bang for the buck. On sale for just $129.99, the 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and 10 hours of battery life. You'll have to hurry, though; I predict a laptop at this price will go fast.
TCL 32-inch S Class HD LED Smart TV: was $169.99 now $118 at Walmart
If you're looking for a small-screen budget TV, Walmart has this TCL 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $118. For that money, you're getting Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming and two high-speed HDMI inputs to connect your gaming consoles.
Tineco A10-D Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $134 now $99 at Walmart
The top-rated Tineco cordless vacuum is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's Deals sale. This lightweight vacuum works on hardwood floors and carpets and quickly converts to a handheld vac for easy cleanups.
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $179.95 now $119 at Walmart
This is the lowest price we've seen for the popular Instant Vortex Plus air fryer. The Vortex Plus XL comes with dual baskets, allowing you to cook two different foods simultaneously, display windows, eight different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.
LG 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor: was $159 now $129 at Walmart
Walmart's latest sale has this 27-inch gaming monitor for just $129 - an incredible price. The monitor features a sleek, three-sided, virtually borderless design, a 180Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support - all for under $130. It's a solid if unremarkable budget gaming monitor for a low, low price.
HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $199 at Walmart
This HP 14t is an excellent buy at $199 if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and speedy 128GB SSD.
Samsung DU6900 43-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $258 now $218 at Walmart
Samsung's all-new 43-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $218 - a new record-low price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Walmart
Walmart has the top-rated V7 Advanced on sale for just $259.99 if you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V7 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and provides up to 40 minutes of run time.
Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart
Thanks to the Apple Watch 10 release, Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch 9 on sale for a record-low price of $299 - beating Amazon's current offer. The Series 9 smartwatch packs Apple's S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display.
PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Walmart
With a slimmer, more space-friendly build and a true 1TB of storage space, the Slim is the option if you're a fully digital gamer. This is a fantastic option if you're not committed to dropping $700 on the upcoming PS5 Pro model.
Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart
While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop: was $1,339.99 now $1,099 at Walmart
This Lenovo Legion Slim 5 for just $849 is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen at Walmart, even beating those in Amazon's Prime Day sale. The Lenovo gaming laptop is specced out nicely with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 4060 GPU – that's enough to run most games in decent quality at 1080p setting. There's also a 512GB SSD, so you've got plenty of space for your games.
LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Walmart
Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch with today's deal on LG's 55-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. You must add the TV to your cart to see the sale price and note that this deal is sold by a third-party retailer.
You can also shop early offers in our 2024 Black Friday deals guide.
