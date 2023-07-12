This Sodastream Terra Prime Day deal just made reducing plastic waste even cheaper

Doing your bit to reduce plastic waste just got a whole load cheaper with this Amazon Prime Day exclusive deal on the Sodastream Terra.

The sparkling water maker machine, complete with a reusable BPA-free water bottle and a 60L gas cylinder, is almost half price; reduced from £109.99 to a lower-than-ever £56.99.

The price cut is available for the white or black version of the Sodastream Terra, and it’s not the only deal to be had on a Sodastream-bubble-making-machine; The Sodastream Art has been handed an impressive 41% discount and is now available for £82.99.

Prime day deal: SodaStream Terra is 48% off

Sodastream Terra: was £109.99 now £56.99 at Amazon

Get the Sodastream Terra in black or white versions, complete with a reusable BPA-free bottle and a 60L gas cylinder. As the name suggests, Terra is easier on the earth than buying bottle after bottle of plastic pop.

Sodastream Art: was £139.99 now £82.99 at Amazon

If you're feeling a little flasher, then check out the pricier Sodastream Art deal – another big price reduction with 41% off down to £82.99.

Sodastream is one of the leading names in sparkling water maker machines, and the Terra is one of its entry-level models that adds a little sparkle to plain tap water at the touch of a button. And while they were popularized a good 50-odd years ago, SodaStream is alive and kicking today, and especially relevant as we aim to minimize single-use plastic bottle consumption.

You can also pick up a range of flavorings to add to your carbonated water to create soft drinks, with brand names such as Pepsi and 7UP providing SodaStream compatible concentrates, while there are also generic cola and tonic syrups, kombucha, ginger ale, and other fruit-based syrups available. Drinks at home will never be the same again!

