This is the best value Black Friday smart ring deal I've seen all week - get the Ringconn Gen 1 at the lowest-ever price

When it comes to this year's Black Friday deals, something we're seeing for the first time this year is significant deals on smart rings. Smart rings have been around for a while but only really exploded this year, thanks to high-profile releases from Samsung, Oura, and Ringconn.

Ringconn released the Gen 2 this year, and like Gen 1, it's a cheaper smart ring compared to Samsung and Oura. Unlike the latter, it lacks a paid subscription and offers a slightly more stripped-back set of features.

However, even though the Gen 2 is out now, the Ringconn Gen 1 is still an excellent introduction to the smart ring category (we gave it four stars in our review), and it's currently on sale in the US and UK.

In the US, it's down from $279 to $169 at Amazon, a 39% saving, while in the UK, it's got a smaller 20% discount from £289 to £231, again at Amazon.

Check out both deals in full below:

Today's best Ringconn Black Friday deals

Ringconn Gen 1 smart ring: was $279 now $169 at Amazon With no subscription fees, the Ringconn is by far the cheapest good smart ring you'll get this Black Friday. It's a heart rate and sleep tracker, monitors stress and HRV, and offers a digital diary with its Timeline feature. It's not as feature-rich as Oura and Samsung, but for $170, it's a steal.

