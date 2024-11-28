This is the best value Black Friday smart ring deal I've seen all week - get the Ringconn Gen 1 at the lowest-ever price
Ringconn Gen 1 hits new lowest price
When it comes to this year's Black Friday deals, something we're seeing for the first time this year is significant deals on smart rings. Smart rings have been around for a while but only really exploded this year, thanks to high-profile releases from Samsung, Oura, and Ringconn.
Ringconn released the Gen 2 this year, and like Gen 1, it's a cheaper smart ring compared to Samsung and Oura. Unlike the latter, it lacks a paid subscription and offers a slightly more stripped-back set of features.
However, even though the Gen 2 is out now, the Ringconn Gen 1 is still an excellent introduction to the smart ring category (we gave it four stars in our review), and it's currently on sale in the US and UK.
In the US, it's down from $279 to $169 at Amazon, a 39% saving, while in the UK, it's got a smaller 20% discount from £289 to £231, again at Amazon.
Check out both deals in full below:
Today's best Ringconn Black Friday deals
With no subscription fees, the Ringconn is by far the cheapest good smart ring you'll get this Black Friday. It's a heart rate and sleep tracker, monitors stress and HRV, and offers a digital diary with its Timeline feature. It's not as feature-rich as Oura and Samsung, but for $170, it's a steal.
The Gen 1 ring has a smaller 20% discount in the UK, but considering the best smart rings start at around £350 these days, £231 is an excellent price for a reliable phone-agnostic smart ring.
Not sure which smart ring is going to be the best for you? Check out our Best Smart Ring buying guide to check out the competition while you can get a cool £15 off the Gen 2 in the UK with our exclusive discount code.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, iPads & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Cheap TVs: deals from $69.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas trees: from $54.99 at Amazon
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattresses from $349 + free shipping
- Dyson: up to $250 off vacuums
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor & appliances from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Roborock: up to $700 off robot vacuums
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Shark: up to 55% off
- Target: furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, TVs and gifts
- B&Q: up to 20% off tools and home
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on home and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- HP: up to £550 off laptops
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Mobiles: SIM-only deals from £5p/m
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Smarty: 80GB SIM for £10p/m
- Sonos: up to 20% off
- Superdrug: gifts and haircare from £17.99
- Three: up to £635 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Toolstation: tools and smart home deals
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
- Vodafone iPhone 16 six months half price
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.