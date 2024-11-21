The RingConn Gen 2 is the best cheap smart ring - and it's now even cheaper with this exclusive Black Friday deal

Black Friday is here and with it comes a ton of awesome deals on the latest tech. One of the best promotions right now is an exclusive deal that we've managed to set up with RingConn - one of the best brands for smart rings. As part of a limited-time promotion, you can get the excellent RingConn Gen 2 for $284.99 (was $299.99).

To get this discount, simply use the coupon code TR15 at checkout to knock $15 off the price of this outstanding ring.

On top of this particular deal on the ring itself, RingConn is also promoting a limited Black Friday bundle with a free ring protector and charging dock for $314.90 (was $338.90). The charging dock and ring protector on their own cost $39.90 and $29.90 respectively. The promotion only applies to the first 1,000 bundles, so don't hesitate to get it now if you're serious about buying.

If you're unsure about what side you need, RingConn also offers a free sizing kit. Note that the company suggests opting out of the sizing kit if you already know your size because it can add time to the order processing period.

Exclusive RingConn smart ring deal

RingConn RingConn Gen 2: was $299 now $284.99 at ringconn.com The RingConn Gen 2 is the latest model of the best cheap smart ring, now even cheaper with our exclusive discount code TR15 that you can use at checkout. It's an ideal starter smart ring that tracks health metrics like heart rate and activity and stands out with sleep apnea tracking at its price point. RingConn is currently running a Black Friday promotion where you can get the RingConn Gen 2 and its matching charging dock and ring protector for $314.90 (was $339.90). Only 1,000 bundles are up for grabs, so you better act fast if you want it.

As mentioned in our RingConn Gen 2 review, the latest RingConn sets itself apart from its predecessor with a lengthy 12-day battery life and new sleep apnea tracking. In fact, it can last up to 150 days with the charging case. The RingConn Gen 2 tracks metrics for heart rate, activity, and stress, but it doesn't track them automatically and only tracks simple exercises like running and cycling. It doesn't have as many features as the Oura Ring 4, but it still offers plenty of value at nearly half the price.

If you'd like an even cheaper option, the first RingConn Gen Smart Ring is still on the market. However, plenty of other options stand out in our best smart rings list.