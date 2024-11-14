These Black Friday deals can't buy you a personality but it can get you some great podcasting equipment deals

The big day is nearly here and with it are plenty of tech deals to carry you over into the new year. This is an especially great time to invest in equipment to start your very own podcast.

And Black Friday deals are guaranteed to keep cropping up until the holiday proper. There are some true stand-out deals, including the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone for $50.99 at Best Buy, the InnoGear MU078 microphone arm for $22.99 at Amazon, and the HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset for just $84.99 at HP.com.

This is the perfect time to pick up all the equipment to get started, including some of the best headsets, best streaming microphones, and more.

Today's best podcasting equipment deals

Below, you'll find great deals on the five essential pieces of equipment you'll need to start podcasting (other than having a good gaming PC).

Microphones

Fifine A6NEO: was $47.99 now $37.99 at Walmart The Fifine A6NEO is a great option for those on a budget, especially with this deal, as it features an included pop-filter, pivot mount for boom arm attachment, and a gain control knob on the bottom to make on the fly adjustments. The audio quality isn't as good as more expensive mics, but for beginners, you can't go wrong—even more so now that it's 20% off.

Boom arms

Sunmon QuadCast Boom Arm: was $26.99 now $19.99 at Amazon US Plenty of beginning streamers don't realize the need for boom arms until they create content with a mic that constantly falls or can't be adjusted well. This Sunmon QuadCast is very basic, but it's an affordable and versatile option if you just want to test the podcasting waters, matching most mic types as it can convert from 3/8-inch to 5/8-inch thread. You can't ask for more for just $19.99.

InnoGear MU-LP26 Low Profile Boom Arm: was $45.99 now $29.69 at Amazon US In you're looking for a more low-profile boom arm for your mic, this InnoGear arm is 360-degree-rotatable, is compatible with many of the most popular microphones, and features mic clips for 3/8- to 5/8-inch mic threads. While normally rather pricey, it's price got a 34% cut for Black Friday, making it a great, premium-feeling option.

Studio monitors

PreSonus Studio Monitors ERIS STUDIO 5: was $199.99 now $156.99 at Best Buy Studio monitors are incredibly useful for improving audio quality while recording a podcast, as well as for protecting your mic from saliva damage. And this is one of the cheaper models that still retains high-quality sound, with the deal making this an even better value.

Headphones

Razer Kraken V3 X (Wired): was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon US Razer's Kraken V3 line of gaming headsets are among the best, and the Kraken V3 X is already Razer's more affordable model of the three. It doesn't have the 50mm drivers or detachable mics of its more expensive siblings, but its 40mm drivers and 7.1 Surround Sound still gives you plenty of immersive sound. Now 36% off at Amazon, it's a great option for those who are looking for a cheaper headset without sacrificing too much on quality.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon US These headphones are not only wireless but high-quality noise cancelling, perfect for gaming, streaming, and podcasting without distractions. They have up to 24 hours of battery life before charging and come in several colors for the same price. And now are a true deal thanks to its over 40% price cut.

The five most essential kit you'll need to start podcasting (other than a PC)

In order to start podcasting, you'll need some basic equipment, mainly five items: a microphone, a boom arm to hold the mic, a studio monitor, an audio editing program, and a pair of headphones.

Microphone : the most basic of equipment that you need, as you can cover most other functions through it and your PC. Though many PCs have built-in microphones, they tend not to be the best quality. Therefore, it's a good investment to purchase a mic made especially for podcasting, as the audio quality bump up alone is worth it.

: the most basic of equipment that you need, as you can cover most other functions through it and your PC. Though many PCs have built-in microphones, they tend not to be the best quality. Therefore, it's a good investment to purchase a mic made especially for podcasting, as the audio quality bump up alone is worth it. Boom arm : this isn't strictly necessary but having a boom arm to attach to your mic gives you a much longer range, stabilizes your mic, and keeps your desk space clear for your keyboard and mouse.

: this isn't strictly necessary but having a boom arm to attach to your mic gives you a much longer range, stabilizes your mic, and keeps your desk space clear for your keyboard and mouse. Studio monitor : these have built-in filters and windscreens that prevent annoying tics and popping sounds (like the 'p' sound in 'pop'). These greatly clean up your audio as you record. They also protect mics from flying spit as accumulated saliva can corrode mic parts. You'll also want to purchase isolation pads to pair with the studio monitor.

: these have built-in filters and windscreens that prevent annoying tics and popping sounds (like the 'p' sound in 'pop'). These greatly clean up your audio as you record. They also protect mics from flying spit as accumulated saliva can corrode mic parts. You'll also want to purchase isolation pads to pair with the studio monitor. Headphones: You'll need headphones if you have a separate microphone, as you don't want PC speakers to create feedback while recording. Each host in the podcast needs one so they can hear themselves and monitor sound quality and mic levels while recording. This prevents mistakes and minimizes retakes by giving hosts live feedback on audio quality.

What to know before starting that podcast

There are other specialty equipment that you can purchase as you become more invested in the growth and improvement of your podcast, such as a mixer or an audio interface, acoustical treatments, and a headphone amplifier.

Podcast recording and editing software are absolute necessities, as you need to be able to edit out unwanted sounds as well as delete unnecessary sections and dead air between lines. Programs like Audacity and DaVinci are great starting points since they're relatively easy to use and are free.

It's smart to start off simple when you first start podcasting since you need to gauge your popularity. But it's important to purchase better equipment over time in order to retain and grow your audience. Listeners are willing to deal with bad audio quality at the start, but rarely will they stick with a podcast that continues its mistakes.

There are of course other aspects to podcasting, ones that you can't buy. That includes the ability to write a solid script, having vocal presence and conversational skills, a commitment to deadlines, and good chemistry with any cohosts. If you don't possess or cultivate these skills as you continue your podcast, then it won't last for long.

