These are my top picks for Black Friday-beating laptop deals in Amazon’s Spring sale

If you're thinking of buying a new laptop, then you don't have to hold off until Black Friday later this year, as Amazon is currently holding a Spring Sale in the US and UK, and it has some great laptop deals that rival – and in some cases beat – deals we've seen in the past during sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

For many of us, money is tight, and splashing out on a new laptop may not be our top priority. However, laptops are also incredibly important tools for a lot of people, and if you've found yourself needing to buy a new one then deals events like this are a great way of getting a laptop for a lot less money than usual.

Even with big price cuts, however, buying a new laptop can still be a big investment, so it's a purchase you shouldn't rush into. There are a lot of laptops out there, and not all of them will be right for your needs.

To help, I've rounded up the best laptop deals I've found during Amazon's Spring Sale. I've been reviewing laptops for over 15 years, and have been covering sales events like Black Friday for almost as long, so I know a thing or two about what makes a great laptop deal. Also, while Amazon is having its Spring Sale, some of its competitors, including Walmart and Best Buy, are also holding sales as well, so I've included some top picks from outside Amazon here as well.

Today's best laptop deals in the US

Acer Chromebook 315: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAcer-Chromebook-315-2023-15-6-FHD-Intel-Celeron-N4500-4GB-RAM-64GB-eMMC-Pure-Silver-Protective-Sleeve-Included-CB315-4H-C7A1%2F3193557250%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $299 now $149 at Walmart

This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device but it's great value for money if you need a cheap laptop for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It sports a 15-inch display, full-day battery life and the lean Chrome OS that make it a great buy for students or those always on the move with around $150 to spend.

Dell Inspiron 15: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-15-laptop/spd/inspiron-15-3520-laptop/nn3520grzzs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $449.99 now $349.99 at Dell

Dell has one of the best cheap laptop deals this week with this well-optimised and very affordable Dell Inspiron 15. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD to ensure you get good overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's one of the better buys this week for those on a budget who need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Asus Vivobook 16: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535990&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-vivobook-16-laptop-amd-ryzen-7-5800hs-with-12gb-memory-512gb-ssd-quiet-blue%2F6535990.p%3FskuId%3D6535990&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749 now $419.99 at Best Buy

Here's a strong mid-range laptop deal from Best Buy. This 16-inch Vivobook is a great all-rounder with its Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. That's perfectly fine for general use and the 16-inch display is a nice inclusion for those who prefer a larger screen size.

Dell XPS 13: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315gmmks" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $799 now $599 at Dell<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315fqrxs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">

The cheapest Dell XPS 13 you can buy right now is a third of the price of the latest 14-inch model. In fact, at $599, this deal is the cheapest XPS 13 we've ever seen. There are some trade-offs, of course, in the fact that you get a relatively small 256GB SSD and an older 12th gen Intel Core i5, but this machine still features a premium high-end design. If you're just looking for a machine to cover the basics this one is a great choice.

Apple MacBook Air M1: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMacBook-Air-13-3-Laptop-Apple-M1-chip-8GB-Memory-256GB-SSD-Space-Gray%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $999 now $699 at Walmart

We've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749, but Walmart has just beaten that already-excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Alienware M18: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CGT4F3K8%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $2,329.99 now $1,999.97 on Amazon

This gaming laptop is jam-packed with some impressive specs including an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage. Coupled with the unique design and QHD+ display, and you have a more than solid portable rig to invest in.

Alienware M17 R5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1LML36L%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,879.97 now $1,549.97 on Amazon

If you're looking for an AMD CPU-based gaming laptop, this one is quite solid. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9-6900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GDDR6 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage.

Alienware X15R1: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09DFJD6CH%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,899.97 now $1,499.97 on Amazon

If you're looking for a lower-priced gaming laptop, this one is another great option. It's equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 DDR6 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage.

Today's best laptop deals in the UK

Asus Chromebook Flip: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FASUS-Chromebook-CM3200FM1A-Touchscreen-Processor%2Fdp%2FB0CL7MNTXD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £349.99 now £199 at Amazon

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Asus Chromebook Flip is a relatively basic machine but is fine for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Decent storage at 128GB and a solid 10-hour battery life are very good for this price, too.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Chromebook: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLenovo-IdeaPad-Chromebook-Laptop-i3-1115G4%2Fdp%2FB0C9LZKS83%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £349 now £219 at Amazon

One of the best cheap laptop deals available is this Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Chromebook at Amazon. It's a basic device but offers a surprising amount of power for the money, including 8GB of RAM to boost performance and load times. It's great for those needing an inexpensive laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use with a reasonable 8-hour battery life, 256GB of storage and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Asus Chromebook Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FASUS-Chromebook-CX3402CBA-i3-1215U-Operating%2Fdp%2FB0CFM5SG9B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/the-best-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best laptop deals for school or college and a bargain as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BTDV1GSB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399.99 now £269 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this small reduction on the flexible little laptop that brings it to within £20 of the cheapest price ever. In our very positive <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/lenovo-ideapad-duet-chromebook-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. Components are good for the price with 8GB of RAM an 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLenovo-IdeaPad-Laptop-i5-13420H-Windows%2Fdp%2FB0CJ9QLLWL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £699.99 now £549.99 at Amazon

This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is an excellent value mid-range laptop for those with a decent budget who need an all-around device. You get a solid and well-performing laptop for the money thanks to the Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. Get it if you need a device to keep up with all your computing needs: be that work, browsing, media streaming, video calls, or multitasking between many of the above at once.

HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FHP-15-fb0000sa-RyzenTM-GeForce-Windows%2Fdp%2FB0B2PTVRG4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £979 now £684.99 at Amazon

On a budget? The best cheap gaming laptop deal in the Amazon Spring Sale today is this HP Victus. The RTX 3050 graphics card won't blow you away with its performance, but you're getting a really decent chipset in the form of the Ryzen 7 backing it up. Add in some cheap RAM to bump up to 16GB and you've got a respectable machine for casual gaming here.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Pro-2-1%2Fdp%2FB0B9NT897X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £1,099 now £799 at Amazon

This is a big price cut on a mid-range Microsoft Surface Pro 9 at Amazon with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. We'd recommend the latest model of Microsoft's 2-in-1 tablet-laptop hybrids as it continues the excellent rework of the device. This is a big upgrade from the previous generation model to make it a more capable, flexible and convenient workstation. Just remember the keyboard cover is not included and must be bought separately, so factor another £150 into the total cost if you want that key accessory too.

MSI Crosshair 15.6-inch gaming laptop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMSI-Cyborg-15-Gaming-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB09XTRFF7M%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £999 now £897 at Amazon

This MSI Crosshair isn't technically part of the Spring Sale event, but it's easily one of the best gaming laptop deals on Amazon right now. For just under £900, you get a decent Core i7 chipset and a blazingly quick 240Hz refresh rate monitor, which is a great pairing with the RTX 4060. It's not a cheap machine by any stretch, but it's a great option in the mid to upper price brackets.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRazer-Blade-15-15-Inch-i7-13800H%2Fdp%2FB0BS6HZQ4B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £1,999 now £1,699 at Amazon

This Razer Blade 15 is a slightly older model right now but a £300 discount in the Amazon Spring Sale makes it great value – for a Razer laptop, that is. The main selling point here is the gorgeous aluminium chassis that's more reminiscent of a MacBook than a gaming laptop but luckily this Razer is also packing some serious specs. The combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card and a 13th-generation Core i7 processor make this one a superb 1080p gaming machine.

As you can see, there's a large range of laptops on sale at Amazon and its competitors right now, including budget laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks and gaming laptops.

This should mean there's a great laptop deal for you, no matter what your needs or budget are.

