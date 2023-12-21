There's still time! 25 last-minute gifts from Amazon that arrive before Christmas

Still searching for a last-minute gift that arrives before Christmas? I've done the work for you and searched for all the best last-minute gifts from Amazon that arrive before Christmas Day for Prime members. The best part? All of the gift ideas listed below are also on sale, so you're not only crossing someone off your Christmas list, but you're also scoring a bargain.



• Shop more last-minute deals at Amazon



Amazon's last-minute gifts include a mix of tech gadgets, Apple devices, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and stocking stuffer ideas that are all discounted down to impressive prices. Some of our favorite last-minute deals include the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99, the top-rated Ninja air fryer marked down to $74.99, and the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for only $54.99.



As of writing, all of the items listed below arrive before Christmas for Amazon Prime Members, but that will change as we get closer to December 25. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can visit our Christmas sales roundup for today's best holiday deals around the web.

25 last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas

Zulay Powerful Milk Frother: was $19.99 now $9.85 at Amazon

A great stocking stuffer for the coffee lover is this Zulay milk frother on sale for just $9.85. Available in several color choices, you can whip up foamy, delicious cream in seconds to add to your coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos. Arrives before Christmas

Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $36.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

For just $19.99, you can grab these double-wall glass coffee mugs at Amazon. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature. Arrives before Christmas

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap tech stocking stuffer? Amazon's holiday sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Arrives before Christmas

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.98 at Amazon

The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for $23.98 at Amazon right now - the lowest price we've seen. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $24.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Apple AirTag, which rarely gets discounted, on sale for $23.99. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

Amazon's last-minute deals include the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $35.99 - $6 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. Arrives before Christmas

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices. Arrives before Christmas

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Another great gift idea are these top-rated Beckham Hotel pillows, which were a top seller at this year's Black Friday sale, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $29.99 when you apply the additional 40% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price? Arrives before Christmas

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $44.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

The uber-popular Hydro Flask tumbler is getting a rare discount at Amazon, on sale for $39.95. Available in several colors, the tumbler fits in most cup holders and features TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation, so your drink will stay hot or cold for hours

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush: was $59.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated AquaSonic toothbrush on sale for $39.95. The electric toothbrush comes with eight brush heads and a travel case and includes four different cleaning modes and a helpful timer. Arrives before Christmas

Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for this Cosori air fryer, which features a compact design and a 2.1-quart basket. The air fryer is perfect for single-serving items like sides, snacks, and wings and features four cooking functions: you can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat with one handy appliance. Arrives before Christmas

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Air fryers are always popular during holiday sales, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $74.99. The four-quart air fryer has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can not only air fry but also crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrate food for quick and easy meals. Arrives before Christmas

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Amazon has the coffee maker on sale for just $59.99. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens. Arrives before Christmas

Ninja AF080 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $74.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space. Arrives before Christmas

Keurig K-Classic Single-serve Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger coffee maker, Amazon also has the best-selling Keurig K-Classic on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. You're getting a large 48-ounce water reservoir and the ability to make multiple K-cup pod brew sizes. Arrives before Christmas

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $364.99 now $159 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum on sale for $159 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris. Arrives before Christmas

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $549.99 now $229 at Amazon

Amazon has the iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum and mop combo on sale for $229, thanks to today's massive 35% discount. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days. Arrives before Christmas

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon has the earbuds down to $79.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Arrives before Christmas