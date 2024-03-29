There's a massive weekend sale at Best Buy: OLED TVs, AirPods, cheap laptops and more

Best Buy is celebrating the long holiday weekend with a massive sale of its best-selling tech gadgets. You can save on OLED TVs, laptops, AirPods, headphones, and smart home devices from brands like Apple, LG, Sony, and Samsung. I've gone through Best Buy's sale to bring you the 15 best deals below that are worth your time (and money).



Best Buy's sale includes March Madness TV deals on 4K and OLED displays, as well as an incredible offer from Samsung that gets you a free 65-inch 4K TV and installation with a 2024 TV purchase. You'll also find discounts on Apple devices like the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99, the powerful MacBook Air M2 for a record-low price of $899, plus score cheap laptop deals with prices starting at just $269.



Shop more of Best Buy's best weekend deals below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers that end on Sunday.

Best Buy's weekend sale - the 15 best deals

Ring Video Doorbell: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6441424&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fring-video-doorbell-satin-nickel%2F6441424.p%3FskuId%3D6441424&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $5 more than its cheapest price ever at Best Buy. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6084400&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-with-charging-case-2nd-generation-white%2F6084400.p%3FskuId%3D6084400&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $159 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-airpods-2019-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy's weekend sale has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's Bluetooth earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340296&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-40mm-starlight-aluminum-case-with-starlight-sport-band-s-m-starlight%2F6340296.p%3FskuId%3D6340296&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $249 now $199 at Best Buy

Grab the affordable and top-rated Apple Watch SE for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

HP Chromebook 15: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535992&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhp-15-6-chromebook-intel-processor-n200-8gb-memory-64gb-emmc-natural-silver%2F6535992.p%3FskuId%3D6535992&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $399 now $269 at Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the strongest cheap laptop deals right now with this HP Chromebook 15. It's still relatively basic but offers a surprising amount of power for the price, especially with the inclusion of 8GB of RAM to boost performance. Those who need an inexpensive but capable laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use with a reasonable 8-hour battery life will find a lot to like here. Plus, there's 64GB of storage and a decent-sized 15.6-inch display.

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6505728&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh-1000xm5-wireless-noise-canceling-over-the-ear-headphones-silver%2F6505728.p%3FskuId%3D6505728&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially at this cheapest price yet. Get them if you want some of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/audio/portable-audio/best-noise-cancelling-headphones-1280490" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best noise-canceling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer.

Dell Inspiron 14 Touch laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538395&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdell-inspiron-14-0-2-in-1-touch-laptop-amd-ryzen-5-7530u-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-lavender-blue%2F6538395.p%3FskuId%3D6538395&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $699.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This Dell Inspiron 14 is getting a $250 price cut, now down to just $449.99. The impressive combination of an AMD Ryzen 5-7530U chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is perfect for an everyday Windows machine, plus you're getting a 14-inch Touch display.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3FskuId%3D6509650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy

If you're looking for more power, Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-macbook-air-m2-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560599&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3FskuId%3D6560599&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,539.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 combines the performance and power of a laptop with the versatility of a tablet. It's on sale for $999.99, with a $540 discount, and the lowest price you can find right now. The specifications are good, too, including a crisp 13-inch touchscreen, solid mid-range Intel i5 processor, and generous 16GB of RAM. This bundle deal also includes a Surface Pro Keyboard, which retails for $139.99 on its own.

Pre-order Samsung deal at Best Buy: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1707251695265&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-store%2Fsamsung-first-look%2Fpcmcat1707251695265.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1707251695265&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

Best Buy is offering a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV worth $447 and free installation when you pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV. This limited-time offer applies to all sets, including the Neo QLED 4K, The Frame, OLED, and Neo QLED 8K displays. Plus, if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can save an additional $100 on your purchase.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6525240&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-50-class-f30-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6525240.p%3FskuId%3D6525240&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $299.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size display, the best-selling Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $229.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538132&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-65-class-s4-s-class-4k-uhd-hdr-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538132.p%3FskuId%3D6538132&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price of the 65-inch display down to an incredible $379.99.

Hisense 85-Inch A7 Series 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6521460&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-85-class-a7-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6521460.p%3FskuId%3D6521460&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $899.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, you can't get much better than Hisense's A7 Series 85-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99 - a fantastic price. The Hisense A7 Series TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, all for under $800.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6514052&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6514052.p%3FskuId%3D6514052&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for $549.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536964&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s90c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536964.p%3FskuId%3D6536964&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal you can find. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price. Today's March Madness TV deal also includes a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

