There are only a few days left on these Lego advent calendars - grab them while you can

Move over chocolate and candy bars, there's a better advent calendar filler on the block - and it's Lego. However, there are only six days left until these fantastic deals on Lego advent calendars deals leave retailers (likely until next year's Black Friday deals) so now is the perfect time to snag one in time for the official countdown to Christmas.

This year there are numerous Lego themes on offer, so we've scoured the internet to find the best Black Friday Lego advent calendar deals in the US and UK to help you out.

Fans of blockbuster film franchises can pick up the Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Marvel's Avengers advent calendars for cheap - or you can opt for discounted Lego City and Friends-themed calendars (which we think are the best of the lot).

If you are after a larger set to put under the Christmas tree (or to unbox yourself) then check out our Black Friday Lego deals guide, or just keep scrolling for the best deals on Lego advent calendars.

Black Friday Lego Advent Calendar deals you can shop now (US)

Lego Harry Potter 2023 advent calendar: was $44.99 now $35.99 at Lego

If you love Harry Potter and Lego then this is the perfect advent calendar. You'll get winter-themed mini figures of the main trio as well as a wintery Draco, an Aberforth Dumbledore (brother of the famous headmaster), and Madam Rosmerta as well as a heap of mini builds that you can use to decorate your larger sets.

Lego Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar: was $44.99 now $31.49 at Lego

For Marvel fans, this is a must-have Lego advent calendar. You'll get 7 minifigures, including a Spider-Man and Black Widow in Christmas sweaters, and the Marvel-themed minibuilds look exciting as well. Our favorite is the reindeer in an Iron Man suit.

Lego Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar: was $44.99 now $31.49 at Lego

This year's Star Wars Lego advent calendar doesn't disappoint with a Palpatine and Ewok dressed up for the holidays, and a Gonk droid disguised as a reindeer. You'll also get a handful of other minifigs and various mini builds of iconic locations and vehicles from the series.

Lego City 2023 Advent Calendar: was $34.99 now $20.00 at Walmart

This might be our favorite of the 2023 Lego advent calendars. Not only is it $8 off, but you get a wide variety of minifigures as well as some wonderful minibuilds that will add Christmas flair to any Lego City set. We particularly love the gamer and their PC setup, and the snowman skier.

Black Friday Lego Advent Calendar deals you can shop now (UK)

Lego Harry Potter 2023 advent calendar: was £29.99 now £20.99 at Lego

This Lego Harry Potter advent calendar will be a delight for fans of the series. You'll get minifigs for Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco dressed up for an adventure in the snow, as well as a load of delightful minibuilds that can add Christmas cheer to your other sets.

Lego Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £20.99 at Lego

This year's Star Wars Lego advent calendar comes with some great minifigures, including a Palpatine and Ewok dressed up for the holidays, but our favorite is the Gonk droid disguised as a reindeer. You'll also get a handful of other minifigs and various mini builds of iconic locations and vehicles from the series.

Lego Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £20.99 at Lego

This 20% saving on the Marvel Lego advent calendar will bag you a great selection of 7 Avengers minifigs (including Spider-Man and Black Widow in Christmas jumpers) as well as some festive decorations like a reindeer in an Iron Man suit, and a Christmas tree decorated with the Tesseract.

Lego City 2023 Advent Calendar: was £19.99 now £14.99 at Toys R Us

This Lego City advent calendar is an absolute steal at £14.99. You'll get a wonderful selection of minifigures including both Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and some neat Christmas-inspired decorations for your Lego City sets. If you only get one Lego advent calendar this year, we think it should be this one.