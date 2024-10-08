The new Roku Ultra is its fastest streamer yet, and it's $20 off in this Prime Day deal

It’s not always the case that you can find savings on a tech product shortly after it’s released, but Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days – aka a second Prime Day – is serving that up quite a bit. Right now, you can score the Roku Ultra for just $79 (was $99.99) at Amazon , and that’s a record $20.99 off the newest and fastest streamer ever from the brand.

The Roku Ultra (2024) was only unveiled 14 days ago , on September 24, 2024. It maintains an unassuming, slim, rounded square build but ups the performance and comes paired with the latest Voice Remote Pro. We’re still testing it, but considering the value that most Roku streaming set-top boxes deliver, this latest one should be stellar.

Roku Ultra (2024): was $99.99 now $79 at Amazon The latest Roku Ultra doesn’t look that much different from the previous generation but ushers in a quad-core processor that was purpose-built for streaming and is said to be 30% faster than other Roku players. Roku’s platform should run super smooth and provide access to all the major streaming services, and finally, the Ultra supports all the major HDR formats. It comes paired with the new Voice Remote Pro in the box and is down to a record-low price of just $79 at Amazon in the US.



Like any other Roku, the 2024 Ultra provides easy access to all the major streaming services and free content viewing through the brand’s platform. Thanks to a new quad-core processor, performance is promised to be super-zippy and up to 30% faster than other Roku streaming boxes. It will also power some AI and machine learning functionality, like better content recommendations to watch and predicting what you might start streaming. This way, there is less time for waiting or buffering.

It now supports all the major HDR standards, including Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, at up to 4K resolution. It sports an HDMI 2.1 connection on the back, and under the hood, it now supports Wi-Fi 6. In the box, you’ll find the new Voice Remote Pro with more customizable buttons to let you make it work how you want it to, TV controls for power and volume, and backlight keys for easy viewing at any time of day.

So whether you have an aging streamer at home or want to ditch your TV’s built-interface, the brand new Roku Ultra with a sharp 21% discount on Amazon in the United States is an excellent deal. You can score it here for just $79 at Amazon in the United States, but unfortunately, it’s unavailable outside the country.

