The Lowe's Labor Day sale is live: save $1,000 on appliances, tools and more

The highly anticipated Lowe's Labor Day sale is now live with huge savings on major appliances, tools, patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, and more. To help you find all the top offers, I've combed through Lowe's website and listed the best bargains below.



• Shop Lowe's full Labor Day sale



Lowe's is one of the most sought-after retailers during the Labor Day sales event, thanks to its impressive savings on major appliances. You can save up to 40% on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and oven ranges from brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid. You can also save an additional $750 when you buy two or more select appliances for $396 or more. The Lowe's Labor Day sale isn't just about appliances; you can save up to 60% on patio furniture, tools, grills, lawnmowers, and gardening accessories.

Below, I've listed links to Lowe's most popular Labor Day sale categories, followed by the top offers on appliances, tools, patio furniture, and more. We don't expect the retailer to drop prices any further on Labor Day proper (Monday, September 2), so there's no need to wait if you see a deal you like.

Lowe's Labor Day sale: Today's 7 best deals

Lowe's Labor Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances

The most popular offer from the Lowe's Labor Day sale is on major appliances, with up to 40% off refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool. You can also save an additional $750 when you buy two or more select appliances.

Lowe's Labor Day sale: save up to $200 on grills

The Labor Day holiday is a great time to score clearance prices on grills, and Lowe's is offering up to $200 in savings on its best-selling grills, with prices starting at just $149. The retailer also has discounts on grilling accessories like covers, cleaning sets, and cooking tools.

Lowe's Labor Day sale: save up to 60% on patio furniture and accessories

The Lowe's Labor Day sale is one of the best opportunities to score massive savings on patio furniture, with up to 60% in savings. You'll find deals on outdoor dining tables, furniture sets, umbrellas, pillows, lounge chairs, and fire pits.

Lowe's Labor Day sale: up to 25% off lawnmowers and outdoor power tools

No Lowes sale is complete without an outdoor tools section, and, as you'd expect, the Labor Day sale has quite a few options. You can save up to 25% on lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and plenty of associated accessories.

Lowe's Labor Day sale: save up to $100 on tools and accessories

Lowe's has one of the largest selections of online tools, and for Labor Day, you save up to $100 from brands like Dewalt, Craftsman, and Black and Decker. The retailer also has a buy one, get one free offer on a select tool or battery.

