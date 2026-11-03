Fancy expanding your Lego collection, or picking up a set or two to give as a gift? You don't need to wait until the end of the month to do so, because it looks like the Black Friday Lego deals are here already. A number of major retailers — including Currys and Argos — have launched their sales events already, with Black Friday Price Promises to reassure you it's safe to buy now.

Included in these sales are dozens of excellent price drops on a huge selection of Lego sets, from happy plants and retro gaming classics, to modern-day animated icons and shapeshifting spooky creator sets (what do you mean, Halloween is over?). I've scoured through all the sales at a range of retailers, and rounded up my favorite Lego discounts below, at prices that range from stocking-filler / Secret Santa to blow-the-budget.

Prefer to browse yourself? Use my quick links below. Alternatively, scroll down to see my top picks.

The best early Black Friday Lego deals

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