Sony's best budget headphones drop to just $39.99 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Sony just brought back its lowest price for its best-budget headphones just ahead of this year's Prime Day deals event. You can get the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones on sale for just $39.99 (was $59.99) at Best Buy.



The price for the Sony WH-CH520s periodically drops between seasons, but not often enough that you can simply get them at this price at any time. Even though $20 might not seem like much, that's nearly 35% of the full price of $59.99. This price also only applies to the black Sony WH-CH520 headphones. In fact, Best Buy only has the black Sony WH-CH520s in stock. Amazon has a similar listing with all the colors, but the prices vary between the different options.

Sony's best budget headphones deal

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

There aren't many headphones that can beat the Sony WH-CH520 for the price to value ratio. It's got reasonable sound quality, convenient features like a multi-point Bluetooth connection, and up to 50 hours of battery life. Its USB-C quick charging even gives you 75 minutes of playback after only 3 minutes of charge. For $20 off, you get one of Sony's best budget headphones for even cheaper. This is the lowest price we've seen, and although we've seen it before, it doesn't come around that often.

In its Sony WH-CH520 headphone review, TechRadar highlighted its well-balanced sound, in-app audio customization, multi-point Bluetooth pairing, and lengthy 50-hour battery life as its major selling points. Of course, as a budget headphone, its noise isolation doesn't compare to premium counterparts like the Sony WH-1000XM4. However, it's got plenty of value packed into an affordable on-ear headset for those that aren't quite ready for the audiophile life.

