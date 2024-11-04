Save up to $1,100 with these LG 4K OLED TV deals just in time for Black Friday
They're at their lowest prices ever
If you're looking for the best TVs currently on the market, then it's hard to go wrong with an LG. The brand is known for its high quality and solid specs no matter which one you invest in.
• Shop more deals at Amazon
Just a few weeks before the November Black Friday deals event, the excellent LG 55-inch Class OLED evo G4 Series smart TV has been priced down to just $1,796.99 at Amazon (was $2,599.99), while the LG 65-inch Class OLED evo G4 Series is down to just $2,296.99 at Amazon (was $3,399.99). These are the lowest prices ever for both TVs, 31% and 32% off, respectively.
Today's best LG OLED TV deal
LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo G4 Series: was $2,599.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon
It's at its lowest price ever at a whopping 31% off. The display is a 4K OLED that supports HDR10, with a solid refresh rate of 120Hz and a response time of 0.1ms. It also features AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling. You can also get the 65-inch version that's 32% off.
The LG 55-inch Class OLED evo G4 Series features a 4K OLED display that supports HDR10, with a solid refresh rate of 120Hz and a response time of 0.1ms. It also has AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling for smooth and clear picture quality.
Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.