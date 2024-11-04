Save up to $1,100 with these LG 4K OLED TV deals just in time for Black Friday

If you're looking for the best TVs currently on the market, then it's hard to go wrong with an LG. The brand is known for its high quality and solid specs no matter which one you invest in.

Just a few weeks before the November Black Friday deals event, the excellent LG 55-inch Class OLED evo G4 Series smart TV has been priced down to just $1,796.99 at Amazon (was $2,599.99), while the LG 65-inch Class OLED evo G4 Series is down to just $2,296.99 at Amazon (was $3,399.99). These are the lowest prices ever for both TVs, 31% and 32% off, respectively.

Today's best LG OLED TV deal

LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo G4 Series: was $2,599.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon

It's at its lowest price ever at a whopping 31% off. The display is a 4K OLED that supports HDR10, with a solid refresh rate of 120Hz and a response time of 0.1ms. It also features AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling. You can also get the 65-inch version that's 32% off.

