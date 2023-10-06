Reduced to just AU$29, Amazon's Echo Pop is the perfect way to try a smart speaker

"Alexa, show me a better-than-half-price discount."

"Here's the Echo Pop for just AU$29."

Yes, Amazon has slashed the price of the colourful Echo Pop smart speaker that it released in May this year by a staggering 63%! When it launched, we mentioned that it was a touch too pricey for a basic smart speaker in our Echo Pop review, but this discount makes it absolutely worth it if you want to get started with a smart home setup.

Amazon Echo Pop | AU$79 AU$29 on Amazon (save AU$50) This is a smart speaker for small spaces and it's now got a small price tag to match. It's the cheapest Echo device available right now, but it will answer questions you have for Alexa, create shopping lists, set timers, help you shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale and stream music from several platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. It will also control several connected devices too.

It might be a basic smart speaker that's smaller than the 5th-generation Echo Dot but, at AU$29, you're getting a lot more than you pay for.

In fact, the Echo Pop undercuts the current Echo Dot by featuring a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker (compared to a 1.73-inch speaker). It also supports Lossless High Definition sound, promising a better listening experience than its slightly larger spherical sibling.

There's also Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support here for streaming music to or from the device. You can not only stream from Amazon's own music platform and listen to audiobooks if you have an Audible subscription, you can also stream your favourite tunes from Spotify or Apple Music. There's even Bluetooth connectivity if you just want to use it a little speaker.

If you happen to live in a large family home or sharing with flatmates where there are Wi-Fi dead zones, the Echo Pop will double up as an Eero Wi-Fi extender, providing an additional 1,000 sq ft (or 92 sq m) of coverage. For this to work, though, you will need to use Amazon's own Eero routers.

If you're concerned that Alexa is going to be eavesdropping on you all the time, then you can rest assured you'll know when that's happening. The Echo Pop features a small light bar on its top edge that will glow only when the mic has been triggered. There's also a mute switch if you want to turn off the mic entirely.

All smart devices need to be left on at all times for them to keep their smart functions accessible. The Echo Pop is no different, but it features a low-power mode that automatically comes on when it's idling.

For the environmentally conscious folk, know that the fabric used on the front of the Echo Pop is 100% recycled post-consumer polyester. The metal used inside is 80% recycled aluminium.

Now if that isn't a real bargain, we don't know what is.

