Prime Day isn't over: shop 31 deals still available that I'd buy with my own money
Shop post-Prime Day deals on TVs, appliances, iPads and more
Technically, Amazon Prime Day is over, but the retailer still has some really good leftover deals. You can find post-Prime Day deals on OLED TVs, air fryers, robot vacuums, iPads, and coffee makers from brands like Samsung, Ninja, LG, Keurig, and Apple.
As TechRadar's deals editor who extensively covered the 48-hour sale, I've rounded up the 31 best extended Prime Day deals available today, which I'd buy with my own money. Most of the offers listed below are still down to record-low prices, which means if you missed out on Prime Day, you can still grab an incredible bargain.
A few standout offers include Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for $199 (originally $329.99), this Cosori mini air fryer on sale for just $39.99 (originally $59.99), and LG's gorgeous 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 (originally $1,999.99).
While these post-Prime Day deals are available today, they won't last long, and you probably won't see offers like this until the Black Friday deals event in November. If you see a product you want at a price you like, I recommend getting it today.
The 31 best Prime Day deals still available
Cosori Mini Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
This deal has brought the cost of this mini air fryer down to the lowest I've ever seen. Weighing less than 5 lbs, Cosori’s mini air fryer is ideal for squeezing into compact spaces if you have limited room on your countertop. For an air fryer as small as it is, it doesn’t fall short in versatility with its four different settings. Air Fry, Roast, Bake, and Reheat allow you to easily customize your cooking to your needs.
Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is a return to the lowest price I've seen for the Ninja Blast which also comes in many colors from standard black to vibrant pink.
Roku Ultra: was $99.99 now $59 at Amazon
While Fire TV Sticks are no longer on sale, you can find the best-rated Roku Ultra on sale. The streaming device boasts a dedicated but slimline streaming hub, a feature-rich voice remote, and a slick interface packed with access to all the major apps. It's a step up over other basic streaming tech that frequent users will appreciate – especially at this new record-low price.
Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of $59.99 - just $10 shy of the record-low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
Are you looking for the cheapest post-Prime Day TV deal? Amazon has the Insignia 24-inch display on sale for only $59.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $79.94 at Amazon
Air fryers are always best-sellers during major sales events like Prime Day – and Amazon still has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $79.94. That's the lowest price I've seen in months. The four-quart air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and has dishwasher-safe components for quick and easy cleanups.
iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon
The iPad 10.2 has been available at this low price only a couple of times in the past so now's a great chance to snag this bargain Apple tablet. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.
Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349 now $299 at Amazon
Sales like Prime Day are your best chance to score a rare discount on the best-selling Oura Ring. This is the best price we've ever seen on this unique piece of tech and there are savings to be had across the board on all the different colors, too. So, if you want to get a different tint to match your style, you can save up to $100 on several options.
Insignia F30 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's returned the affordable display to the previous record-low price for Prime Big Deal Days. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a decent all-around TV of this size.
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: was $249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon
If you want to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon has this 40-inch Fire TV for $159.99, matching the lowest-ever price. While the 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience to access all the popular streaming apps and Amazon Alexa support for hands-free controls.
Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon
At under $200, this is a great price for Apple's entry-level and budget-friendly smartwatch. We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9.
Roomba Combo Essential: was $274.99 now $219 at Amazon
The Essential Robovac is a new addition to the Roomba lineup aimed at budget-conscious buyers. It's understandably less advanced than pricier options, but you're still getting that iRobot expertise and engineering. It's also far from basic: there's still mopping functionality, you can adjust suction and water levels based on needs, and it can be controlled via voice assistant or the companion app. While this isn't the best deal we've seen on this model – it has dropped as low as $199 in the past – it's still excellent value for money.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now from $260 at Amazon
If you're an Android smartphone user, the Galaxy Watch 7 is the perfect smartwatch for you. It comes with a series of wellness and health features such as Energy Score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. You can also use it to listen to music streamed directly from your wrist while you're out and about.
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon
Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $519.99 now $339.99 at Amazon
The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It won't blow you away but I'd consider this a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing.
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $394.99 at Amazon
Apple’s over-ear headphones, AirPods Max, are as much of a fashion icon as these offer excellent sound with Spatial Audio chops, a premium design with easy physical controls, strong active noise cancellation, and a transparency mode that brings environmental noise into the mix. Just like AirPods or AirPods Pro, these fast pair with Apple devices and sync across all of them for easy switching. While these aren’t the newest editions with a USB-C port and Personalized Spatial Audio, they still deliver the classic AirPods Max experience. At $154.01 off in all colors, it’s an excellent time to score a pair.
Roomba i5 Plus: was $549.99 now $399 at Amazon
The i5+ is a very capable robot vacuum and mop that can detect the dirtiest areas of your floor and given them an extra clean. It'll auto-empty its own dustbin into its dock so you only need to deal with that every few weeks, and it's compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. You can save $150 at today's post-Prime Day sale.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $415.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $749 at Amazon
Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price right now. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $758.99 at Amazon
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's post-Prime Day deal brings this large 75-inch model down to $758.99, which isn't the lowest price I've ever seen, but it's still a reasonable offer for a TV of this size and capabilities.
LG 55-inch B4 OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $996.99 at Amazon
The LG B4 is one of the best budget OLED TVs you can buy, and its 55-inch model has hit a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision HDR enhance color and contrast beyond what average LED backlit TVs can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. The B4 may be an entry-level OLED TV in LG's lineup, but you wouldn't know that from its performance.
Hisense U7N 75-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $997.99 at Amazon
The Hisense U7N is one this year's best budget TVs, delivering bright, detailed pictures with solid contrast and punchy colors thanks to its mini-LED backlight. It's also a solid option for gamers, with 4K 120Hz support, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (AMD FreeSync included). Already superb value, this deal knocks the 75-inch model to under $1000 – a bargain for a TV with this much to offer.
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV: was $1,645.98 now $997.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the stunning Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver life-like images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also comes with a Teak Bezel, so you don't have to purchase a separate Frame.
TCL QM851G 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $1499.99 now $998 at Amazon
The TCL QM851G delivers premium performance for an affordable price, and it's now even more affordable in this post-Prime Day deal. TCL's top mini-LED has stunning contrast and dazzling brightness, and it also delivers on gaming and audio fronts. While it's hit this price before, Amazon's Prime Day deal on the 65-inch model remains its record-low price and is a steal for a TV of this quality.
LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon
The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this 55-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon
You can now get LG's best-selling 65-inch C3 OLED TV at Amazon's extended-Prime Day sale for its lowest price. The highly-rated OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,199.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon
A massive reduction brings this excellent TV down to its lowest price yet. The S90C was amazing and this newer version of the display continues the trend with impressive bright and rich contrast thanks to the stellar QLED panel. It's an excellent all-around TV for watching movies and shows, and for gaming on current-generation consoles.
Sony 65-inch Bravia 8: was $2,499.99 now $1,698.99 at Amazon
The Sony Bravia 8 delivers crisp picture quality with natural yet bold colors and comes with a good stock of gaming features, including some that make it 'Perfect for PS5'. But, its the Bravia 8's dynamic, accurate and clear built-in sound that sets it apart from mid-range OLED rivals. With a whopping $800 off, the usually more premium Sony finds itself at a much more competitive price.
MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price.
