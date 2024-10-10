Prime Day isn't over: shop 31 deals still available that I'd buy with my own money

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon

The iPad 10.2 has been available at this low price only a couple of times in the past so now's a great chance to snag this bargain Apple tablet. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.