Need a cheap wireless gaming mouse? This Logitech mouse deal from Amazon Prime Day is the cheapest one you'll find, at under $35
It's almost too good to be true
Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, raining down tons of tech deals including gaming PC and laptop peripherals. One excellent deal is for the Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse at Amazon for $34.99 (was $49.99). The price was already nice at $50 (very cheap for a gaming mouse) but this deal cuts it down to only $35, a total steal.
For its price point, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is easily one of the best gaming mice and definitely one of the best cheap gaming mice deals around. Our Logitech G305 Lightspeed review even gave it four out of five stars, thanks to its adorable design and colors, preset mapping, and a reliable wireless connection.
Today's best Logitech G305 Lightspeed deal
Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Easily one of the most afforable gaming mice on the market made even cheaper thanks to this excellent deal. It features an adorable design and color choices, preset mapping, and a reliable wireless connection to boot.
Since the Logitech G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse is so affordable, it does come with a few drawbacks to keep in mind. Some include a too slim design, no Bluetooth option, it's non-rechargeable, there's no dedicated Sniper button, and the battery life is merely okay.
