Having kicked off its Black Friday sale at the end of October, Argos has now expanded it with several new offers. That means it's time for me to take another look through it and pick out the top deals on tech, gaming, appliances, homeware, toys, and more. I've got 18 recommendations for you here, from the likes of Ninja, Samsung, Shark, Garmin, Dyson, and many other leading brands.

• Browse the full Argos Black Friday sale

The most exciting new addition is this Ninja AF200UK Air Fryer for £99 (was £159.99). As a smaller and more compact version of the five-star-rated AF400UK, it's a good option if you want to spend a little less, but still get an appliance from one of the top air fryer manufacturers.

I also like the Amazon Kindle for £84.99 (was £134.99). A classic of any Black Friday sale, this is the same price I saw it for during the recent Prime Day event at Amazon. There is a new version of the Kindle available now, so this price cut is likely a way to clear out the old stock, but it's still a very capable entry-level ereader.

Given we're still a few weeks from Black Friday proper, I'll just remind you that Argos is offering a 'Price Guarantee' on select products throughout its sale. It means that any item displaying that badge will not fall any further in price before December 25. If for some reason it does, you will receive an Argos voucher for the difference.

That's good peace of mind to have if you were planning to do any shopping right now. I'm sure even more offers will be added to the Argos Black Friday sale over the next couple of weeks, so stick with TechRadar for even more recommendations from myself and the rest of the team in our full Black Friday coverage.

My 18 top deals from the Argos Black Friday sale

Ninja AF200UK Air Fryer: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Argos This is a fantastic low price for the smaller and less feature-rich version of the five-star Ninja Air Fryer. It may have a more compact size and fewer preset cooking functions, but you still get the same dual-drawer design with capacity for up to six portions of food. All the key options you need are included, too, such as air fry, max crisp, roast, and reheat. For a smaller space, your student flat, or if you just want to spend a little less on an air fryer from a top brand that can handle the basics, it's a bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Shark IY143HUK Vacuum Cleaner: was £229.99 now £150 at Argos You get a lot for your money with this affordable stick vacuum from the top brand Shark. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, an anti-allergen complete seal, and comes with a crevice tool attachment. It's a good choice of cordless vacuum for most users and multiple floor types, so if you need a capable vacuum, I'd recommend it at this discounted price. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle: was £134.99 now £84.99 at Argos The last-gen version of the standard Kindle is back down to the discounted price we saw during Prime Day for Black Friday. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before. However, the 2026 version definitely won't be as low as this for a while. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was £169.99 now £129.99 at Argos We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Argos. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong if you're shopping for a powerful and capable portable speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung U8000H 58-inch 4K TV: was £419 now £329 at Argos Here's a good low price for a basic TV. This 58-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing – especially if you're on a tighter budget. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Argos This Garmin Forerunner 165 is an older wearable now, but it's a solid choice if you want to buy an affordable running watch. We scored it 4.5 stars in our original review, praising the gorgeous screen, incredible battery life, and useful training features. Of course, it lacks a few upgrades and premium features found on newer models, but as your first running watch, it's a smart buy. Read more Read less ▼

Russell Hobbs Slow Cooker: was £69 now £42 at Argos The cold weather is coming in, so slow cooker season is here — and this is a good price for a basic but large seven-litre capacity model from a top brand. Whether it's soups, stews or casseroles, there's enough room to make up to six portions, cooking at low or high, or using the warm function when needed. It's also dishwasher-safe and includes a handy lid holder to keep things tidy. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was £219 now £169 at Argos The latest Pro version of Samsung's earbuds lineup is a real step up according to our 4.5-star review — and this is a new lowest-ever price. I have a pair and agree, as they offer fantastic sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a classy design. Features in the app are genuinely useful if you want to customise the sound and level of noise cancellation to your liking. As far as premium buds for Android users go, these are tough to beat. Read more Read less ▼

Belkin 20,000mAh Power Bank: was £27.99 now £18.67 at Argos A power bank is always a handy item to have — and this is a low price for a large-capacity and easily portable one from Belkin. The brand makes a lot of portable chargers, cables, and other related equipment, so you can expect good quality and performance, all for this super-cheap price in the Argos Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Vax SpotWash: was £200 now £99.99 at Argos For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash could be a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started. Read more Read less ▼

HP DeskJet 2910 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: was £59.99 now £34.98 at Argos If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2910 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu 4 : was £439.99 now £339.99 at Argos It's not every day that we see such a massive discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch. The Venu 4 is the ideal all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design. What's better than all of that? Well, it's our pick for the best Garmin smartwatch at a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Quantum 650: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Argos The JBL Quantum series is an impressive lineup of gaming headsets, and this is a solid deal for one of the mid-range options. You get 50mm carbon dynamic drivers for powerful audio quality, a detachable mic with excellent background noise filtering, a lightweight design to ensure comfortable gaming sessions, multi-compatibility, and all the handy customisation and sustainability features that Quantum gear is known for. Read more Read less ▼

JLab Go Air Pop: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Argos The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for the price. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V8 Cyclone: was £379.99 now £229.99 at Argos Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration, which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £499 now £399 at Argos Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general home use. I'd say it's a good option if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work. Read more Read less ▼