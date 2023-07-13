Missed Prime Day? Want earbuds? Quick, these Cambridge Audios are still 59% off!

You probably know by now that Amazon Prime Day is officially over – although there are a few choice deals still live. And if you want true wireless earbuds, this particular one nabs you the biggest percentage discount we've seen, from a trusted name in hi-fi, and it's still live!

OK, so the Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch aren't quite the stars the company's Melomania 1 Plus earbuds are (if you can find them), but as we said in our Melomania Touch review, the excellent audio performance, long battery life and comfortable design are all bang on. Our issue involved connectivity upon first pairing them – but if you're an expert there (or know how to perform factory reset if it doesn't work) this is an amazing discount that won't last long. And they've never been this cheap.

In the UK, you'll get 53% off their original RRP, or 40% off their more recent, slightly discounted price. OK, so the Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch aren't quite the legends the company's Melomania 1 Plus earbuds are, but as we said in our Melomania Touch review, the excellent audio performance, long battery life and comfortable design are all bang on. Our issue involved connectivity on first pairing them – but if you know you're a dab hand (or know how to perform factory reset if it doesn't work) this is an amazing discount that won't last long. And they've never been this cheap.

Those familiar with the name Cambridge Audio will probably think of the company's excellent Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus and well, there's no easy way to say this: these earbuds are not those.

Essentially, you will find the former in our best wireless earbuds guide, you won't find the latter. Why? We struggled to pair them and to keep them paired. It's a shame because sonically they're every bit as worthy of the CA moniker as their siblings. And in terms of design, they're also far more comfortable!

If you can see past the fact that you might need to fiddle with them to get them working, and you prefer using your phone to tweak playback (the on-ear controls are a little hit and miss) these are a great-looking, great-sounding Prime Day bargain that's still live now.

Hurry though, this deal ends Monday.

