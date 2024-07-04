Massive 4th of July sales knock up to 50% off appliances - 21 deals I'd recommend

The annual 4th of July sales are fully underway today and there are some amazing deals to be had on appliances. Not only are we seeing huge discounts of up to $1,600 on white goods, but vacuums, air fryers, and plenty of other smaller appliances are also heavily reduced in price.

I've rounded up a few of today's best 4th of July deals on appliances below – and note that some of these may expire tonight. If you're looking for a bargain it's better to jump on these deals before it's too late.

Even with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner now it's likely we won't see deals on appliances this good until Labor Day in September.

A couple of highlights include up to $1,600 off premium refrigerators at Samsung, huge $500 gift cards with already-discounted white goods at Best Buy, Shark vacuum cleaners from $169, and the ever-popular KitchenAid stand mixer for $349 (was $449) at Amazon.

My list of the best 4th of July appliance sales also includes plenty of cheap air fryers and coffee makers, which are always extremely popular over any sales event such as the 4th of July.

The best 4th of July appliance sales

Today's 21 best 4th of July appliance deals

Refrigerators: save up to $1,600 at Samsung

Samsung's huge range of refrigerators includes everything from massive four-door bespoke designs to slim-line models perfect for smaller kitchens. Regardless of your refrigerating needs you'll be able to find a Samsung for you - and with massive discounts too thanks to the early 4th of July deals currently knocking up to $1,600 off upfront.

Washers & dryers: save up to $1,000 on laundry sets at Samsung

You can upgrade your laundry game significantly and save some serious cash with Samsung's current 4th of July deals on its range of washers and dryers. Various electric and gas sets are available here in a range of different finishes and you'll also get free installation and two years of extended care for just $1.

Ranges: save up to $1.500 at Samsung

Alongside refrigerators, the biggest discounts in today's 4th of July appliance sale at Samsung is on the brand's diverse line-up of ranges. Included here are massive price cuts across a host of gas, electric, induction, and dual fuel ranges of all shapes and sizes. Note, as with other appliances at Samsung today, ranges come with free installation and two years of Samsung Care+ for just $1 (was $99).

Best Buy: get up to a $500 e-Gift Card with select appliances

The retailer is offering up to $500 in e-gift cards when you purchase select major appliances. This includes refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges that are already discounted from brands like LG, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid.

Best Buy: save an extra $700 on select GE Profile and Café appliance packages

If you're looking to upgrade your whole kitchen or a new washer and dryer, the retailer has a great offer that allows you to save up to an extra $700 on select GE Profile and Café appliance packages. You can also get up to a $1,000 Best Buy e-Gift Card on select GE, GE Profile, and Café appliances.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 stand mixer: was $449.99 now $349.95 at Amazon

KitchenAid stand mixers are a classic and eternally popular fixture during any sales event - so much so, in fact, that they usually sell out. Right now, Amazon has a great price on this mid-range Series 5 mixer, which is a model that's more than powerful for home use. We've seen this particular model hit $299 before but we'd still call this a great deal due to how popular these appliances are.

Bella Pro Series 3-qt. Air Fryer: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. And for just $19.99 if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for two to four people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Air Fryer: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy

Another decent budget air fryer deal this 4th of July, Best Buy has the best-selling 8-qt Bella Pro model on sale for just $69.99. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for six to eight people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89.99 at Amazon

Here's a great 4th of July deal on a more advanced air fryer at Amazon today. This Ninja Pro 4-in-1 model features a large 5Qt capacity and easy-to-use modes for frying, reheating, defrosting, and dehydrating. Subsequently, it's a versatile appliance for nearly any use and a good space saver, even if it is a little on the large side for an air fryer. Today's deal at Amazon brings it down to its lowest ever price so it's an easy recommendation from us.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $39.88 at Amazon

Cool off this summer with a refreshing smoothie with this Magic Bullet Blender, which is on sale for just $39.88. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on sale for just $59.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.

Keurig K-Classic pod coffee maker: was $149 now $79 at Amazon

If you've got a little more space to work within your kitchen, you could also consider the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker - currently on sale in the Amazon 4th of July sale. This mid-sized machine features a decent 48-ounce reservoir and enough overhead space to fill a travel mug - perfect if you like to take your morning coffee on the road with you.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ionchill Quick Cube Ice Machine: was $102 now $78 at Walmart

A countertop ice maker under $100 is an incredible deal and a perfect item to purchase at today's sale. The Ionchill ice maker features a compact, portable design and can make up to 26 lbs of bullet-shaped ice in just 24 hours.

Kissair Countertop Ice Maker: was $129.99 now $71.99 at Walmart

A countertop ice maker under $100 is an incredible deal and a perfect item to purchase at today's summer sale. The Kissair ice maker features a compact design and a self-cleaning function, and it can produce 9 blocks of ice in just 6-13 minutes.

Xbox Series X mini fridge: was $88 now $39.94 at Walmart

The official Xbox Series X mini fridge is always popular during any sales event and today's deal at Walmart brings it to just under half price. This mini fridge is officially licensed and looks remarkably similar to the console itself, making it the perfect addition to your gaming setup if you love chowing down on a cold snack or sipping a cool drink while you play.

Dyson Airstrait: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Save $100: Even though it's still an investment, this is a seriously good deal on the Dyson Airstrait. These high-end straighteners replace the damaging hot plates of traditional models with a focused blade of air that smooths and dies at the same time. You can adjust temperature and air speed to achieve the exact results you want. We've only seen these dip below this price on one rare occasion before so it's well worth picking these up in the Amazon 4th of July sales today.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's 4th of July sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149, which is the same price from Memorial Day and Black Friday last year.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $169 at Walmart

Here's an awesome deal on the Shark Cordless Pro that's actually $30 cheaper than Black Friday. We rank the Cordless Pro among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially with this discount. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $299.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The robot vacuum delivers powerful suction, and the inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is that they need to be emptied more often than uprights.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499.99 now $299 at Walmart

Looking to add a robot vacuum to your appliance stable? Walmart's 4th of July sale has the top-rated Shark Matrix robot vacuum on sale for $299. The Shark Matrix includes a multi-surface brush roll, a self-emptying base unit, and room mapping, and it will return to its base, recharge, and pick up cleaning where it left off.

