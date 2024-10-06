Marshall’s stylish Emberton II speaker drops to an unbelievable price for Prime Day

Amazon is prepping for Prime Day with tech deals, including this one on Marshall Emberton's latest portable speaker. The retailer has the Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $99.99 (was $169.99). That's a $70 discount and a new record-low price.

The Marshall Emberton II boasts lengthy battery life and respectable audio, but its price tag is higher than competitors with similar specs. That said, this deal makes it a significantly more cost-worthy speaker than at its full price. It comes in black and cream colors, which both cost the same amount.

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Marshall Emberton 2 portable speaker is best known for its 30+ hour battery life and balanced sound. It can last well into two days and takes only three hours to charge, something that not even its most popular competitors can do. Its IP67 rating also means it is hardy enough to endure water, snow, dirt, and dust without getting damaged. Right now, it's over 40% off for both black and cream colorways. Its standard price is pretty pricey, so this might be the best deal on this speaker yet.

In our Marshall Emberton 2 review, we highlighted the 30+ hour battery and balanced sound. The Emberton 2's retro boombox aesthetic also adds to the style factor. Its battery life shoots past popular competitors such as the JBL Flip 6 and Sonos Roam 2, enough that it's worth getting (especially now) if battery life is one of your top priorities. It can last for two days and takes only three hours to charge.

The Emberton 2 is also an ideal speaker for outdoor adventures. Its IP67 rating means it can go with you to the pool, on a hike, or anywhere else you might want some background music. It's waterproof, enough to survive a short dip into the water and withstand dust, dirt, and snow.

