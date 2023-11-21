Let's dance! Hulu is just $0.99 a month in this stunning Black Friday deal

If you want to add Hulu to your streaming content, then today is your lucky day, thanks to this excellent and rare Black Friday deal. For a limited time, the streaming giant is offering one year of Hulu with ads for just $0.99 a month - a stunning price.



Hulu's standard pricing with ads is $7.99 per month, so today's offer is a massive 87% discount, making this hands-down the best Black Friday streaming deal you can find. It's such a steal we predict it will also be one of the most popular Black Friday deals of 2023.



The last time we saw this fantastic offer from Hulu was in 2020, and it was wildly popular, but as streamers have been raising prices lately, we didn't expect Hulu to bring it back for Black Friday. Hulu's Black Friday sale also offers Disney + for $2 more per month for your first year, and you can add on STARZ for just $0.99 for your first six months - terrific prices for premium ad-ons.



Remember, this is a limited-time offer that ends on November 28, and this is the lowest price you'll ever find from the streaming giant. If you want to catch shows like The Bear, Handmaid's Tale, and the Batchelor, you should take advantage of this incredible Black Friday streaming deal while you can.

Black Friday Hulu deal - $0.99 per month

Hulu: $7.99 $0.99 a month for first year

Down to its lowest ever price – last seen during Black Friday in 2020 – you can now get Hulu's With-Ads plan for just $0.99 a month for the first 12 months of your subscription. That's a massive 87% saving on the Hulu price, and it's not likely to be a rate we'll see for another year now. So lock in and consider adding STARZ as a premium add-on, paying just $0.99 for your first six months (usually $9.99 a month in addition).

