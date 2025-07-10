It's a scorcher of a summer in the UK, with a heatwave predicted to continue on into the weekend – and that's bad news for our tech. High temperatures can slow or even shut down laptops if they're not able to provide sufficient cooling to their CPUs, but luckily, the best laptop cooling pads are here to help.

Whether you're equipped with one of the very best laptops or something like a budget gaming laptop, keeping your computer cool is important: that's why these Prime Day deals on laptop cooling pads could be your path to salvation if your laptop keeps overheating in the hot weather.

Amazon Prime Day laptop cooling pad deals in the UK

Havit Cooling Pad 12-17": was £22.99 now £19.54 at Amazon With an admittedly modest 15% discount, this is our go-to laptop cooling pad deal. Havit's cooling solution is suitable for 12- to 17-inch laptops, with three cooling fans, non-slip pads on the underside, and a USB passthrough that means you don't lose out on using your laptop's ports while it's plugged in.

Llano V10 SE: was £109.99 now £84.99 at Amazon A more powerful cooling pad designed for gaming laptops, which typically generate a lot more heat due to their discrete GPUs. There's a more expensive version with additional USB passthroughs and RGB lighting, but for my money, this one gets the job done for less.

PJExim 15-16 inch Laptop Sleeve with Cooling Stand: was £25.99 now £22.09 at Amazon Save £4 on this laptop sleeve with an included stand for propping up your laptop. There's no active cooling fans here; instead, it raises the laptop so its built-in fans can work better. Ideal for laptops with fan exhausts on the underside, like the MacBook Pro. It also includes a mouse pad and organized pouch for your peripherals.