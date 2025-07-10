Laptop struggling in the summer heatwave? Check out the best Prime Day laptop cooling pad deals
Cool off this Amazon Prime Day
It's a scorcher of a summer in the UK, with a heatwave predicted to continue on into the weekend – and that's bad news for our tech. High temperatures can slow or even shut down laptops if they're not able to provide sufficient cooling to their CPUs, but luckily, the best laptop cooling pads are here to help.
• Browse the best Amazon Prime Day deals
Whether you're equipped with one of the very best laptops or something like a budget gaming laptop, keeping your computer cool is important: that's why these Prime Day deals on laptop cooling pads could be your path to salvation if your laptop keeps overheating in the hot weather.
You might also want to consider investing in one of the best fans if the heatwave is causing you grief – you can check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub for ongoing coverage of all the best deals in this week's sale event.
Amazon Prime Day laptop cooling pad deals in the UK
With an admittedly modest 15% discount, this is our go-to laptop cooling pad deal. Havit's cooling solution is suitable for 12- to 17-inch laptops, with three cooling fans, non-slip pads on the underside, and a USB passthrough that means you don't lose out on using your laptop's ports while it's plugged in.
A more powerful cooling pad designed for gaming laptops, which typically generate a lot more heat due to their discrete GPUs. There's a more expensive version with additional USB passthroughs and RGB lighting, but for my money, this one gets the job done for less.
Save £4 on this laptop sleeve with an included stand for propping up your laptop. There's no active cooling fans here; instead, it raises the laptop so its built-in fans can work better. Ideal for laptops with fan exhausts on the underside, like the MacBook Pro. It also includes a mouse pad and organized pouch for your peripherals.
Also suitable for 12- to 17-inch laptops, this cooling pad from Liangstar features six smaller fans for quieter operation, along with a detchable phone mount for those who like to keep their phone handy (though it doesn't pack a charger for the phone, which would've been a nice inclusion).
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.