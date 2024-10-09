I've tried this under-desk treadmill, I love it, and it's going cheap for Amazon Prime Day

I review fitness gear for a living, and this Amazon Prime Day under-desk treadmill deal is the best you'll find this year.

Right now, you can get the excellent Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill for just $95.99 on Amazon in the US, down from $119.99. That's the cheapest its ever been, and one of the best ways to bring your cardio indoors this winter. It's also available on Amazon UK for £149.99 down from £229.99, bringing it closer to its US price.



You don't have to have a standing desk to make this work: store it under a bed or in a cupboard upright, and wheel it out while watching your streaming service of choice. Check out the deal in full below.

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill: was $119.99 now $95.99 at Amazon

This excellent under-desk treadmill, which used to cost over $200, is available for $95.99 for the very first time, after having its price slashed to $119.99 recently. We've tried it, and it's a great no-fuss device with a big bold display, quiet motor, and comfortable deck. Start getting your steps in at home this winter.

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill: was £229.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Not as good a deal as its US counterpart, but still a good value deal on one of our best under-desk treadmills. No timers or remote programming via the Mobvoi app or on the console, but a well-built, functional walking pad that's worth getting at this price.

In our Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill review, I said "its affordability, quality, ease of use, and ease of storage make it a great companion for someone who just wants to get their steps in at home without any bells or whistles" and labeled it one of our best under-desk treadmills.

You can even see it in action in our video review below!

Is the cheapest walking pad worth it? | Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill review - YouTube Watch On

