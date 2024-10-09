I've tried this under-desk treadmill, I love it, and it's going cheap for Amazon Prime Day
The cheapest way to bring your fitness indoors this winter
I review fitness gear for a living, and this Amazon Prime Day under-desk treadmill deal is the best you'll find this year.
Right now, you can get the excellent Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill for just $95.99 on Amazon in the US, down from $119.99. That's the cheapest its ever been, and one of the best ways to bring your cardio indoors this winter. It's also available on Amazon UK for £149.99 down from £229.99, bringing it closer to its US price.
You don't have to have a standing desk to make this work: store it under a bed or in a cupboard upright, and wheel it out while watching your streaming service of choice. Check out the deal in full below.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best under-desk treadmill deals in your region.
Today's best under-desk treadmill deals:
Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill: was $119.99 now $95.99 at Amazon
This excellent under-desk treadmill, which used to cost over $200, is available for $95.99 for the very first time, after having its price slashed to $119.99 recently. We've tried it, and it's a great no-fuss device with a big bold display, quiet motor, and comfortable deck. Start getting your steps in at home this winter.
Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill: was £229.99 now £149.99 at Amazon
Not as good a deal as its US counterpart, but still a good value deal on one of our best under-desk treadmills. No timers or remote programming via the Mobvoi app or on the console, but a well-built, functional walking pad that's worth getting at this price.
In our Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill review, I said "its affordability, quality, ease of use, and ease of storage make it a great companion for someone who just wants to get their steps in at home without any bells or whistles" and labeled it one of our best under-desk treadmills.
You can even see it in action in our video review below!
