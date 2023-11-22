I've reviewed a lot of laptops over the years, and this is definitely the best Windows laptop deal I've found this Black Friday

The Dell Inspiron 15 is one of those laptops that doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles, but it delivers solid specs and performance for a great price, which makes these two Black Friday Dell deals that much better. First, in the US, you can get a Dell Inspiron 15 at Best Buy for just $379.99, a $220 savings, while in the UK, the Dell Inspiron 15 is just £399 at Dell, an £80 discount.

Black Friday deals are rolling out across the internet as major retailers launch their Black Friday laptop deals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This is great news for you, since you won't need to worry about dealing with holiday crowds at stores or last minute delivery issues that might hold up your holiday gifts (or just gifts for yourself, which you totally deserve – treat yourself!) and you still have the change to save big on some of the best laptops out there.

Today's best Black Friday Dell Inspiron 15 deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3520: was $599.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

This Dell Inspiron 15 touchscreen laptop isn't perfect. It's running on 11th-gen Intel hardware, which is still great — especially for battery life — but isn't as powerful as the latest 13th-gen chips, and it comes shipped in Windows 11 S-Mode, but you can switch out of S-Mode with these instructions and for the price, this is the most powerful fully-functional Windows laptop you'll find for under $400.

Dell Inspiron 15 3520: was £479 now £399 at Dell

The Dell Inspiron 15 featuring 12th-gen Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD is £80 off right now at Dell, making this one of the lowest prices we've seen for a full Windows 11 laptop.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3520 model in the US comes with an Intel Core i5-1155G7, which is a couple of generations behind the latest Intel mobile processors, but the 11th-gen Intel mobile chips were still very powerful while also offering exceptional battery life that newer laptops can't always match. You also get 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD with a 15-inch full HD touchscreen display, not bad at all for less than $380.

The UK Inspiron 3520 model is pretty much the same except for two key differences: the 12th-gen Core i5-1235U processor is slightly more powerful while also doubling the capacity of the SSD to 512GB, but otherwise the two laptops are pretty even spec wise.

The US model comes with Windows 11 S-Mode, which is a pain, but you can switch that back to regular Windows 11 Home mode by following these instructions for switching out of Windows 10 S-Mode, which are the same for Windows 11 as for Windows 10.

