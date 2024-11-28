I write about electric toothbrushes, and these 10 Black Friday deals are worth smiling about
Black Friday electric toothbrush deals: 10 of the best
As TechRadar's Senior Fitness and Wearables Editor, people mostly expect me to test smartwatches, smart rings, and other assorted health gadgets and wearable technology, from running shoes to continuous glucose monitors. However, I've also tested my fair share of electric toothbrushes.
When scouring the Black Friday deals for toothbrushes and updating the best electric toothbrushes buying guide, I've got to keep up to date on oral health research. I know what kind of brushes are best for banishing plaque and which smart tools are beneficial for our oral health versus those with meaningless functionalities, which are included simply to jack up the prices of premium toothbrushes.
Below are 10 toothbrush deals from the US and the UK worth snapping up this Black Friday. You can come away from this annual deals period with a device clinically proven to improve your health, well on your way to cleaner, whiter teeth. Check out the deals in full below.
Black Friday electric toothbrush deals: US
A simple, cheap, and cheerful electric toothbrush from trusted brand Oral-B, with an oscillating brush head instead of a simple vibrating (or 'sonic' one) and an in-built two-minute timer. According to research, our sonic vs rotating toothbrush match-up found oscillating brush heads slightly more effective than the simpler sonic variety. Quality and value here.
This bundle deal packages the excellent Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 series with a recharging travel case and connectivity to an app on your phone. Still, it's the eight brush heads that interest us. If you replace your brush every three to four months as per American Dental Association guidelines, that's over two years of brushing in a single high-quality, travel-friendly package.
Save on the sexiest electric toothbrush with a rotateable magnetic wall mount with an in-built night light. Its sleek look and simplicity wooed us enough to give it four stars in our review, but it's worth noting that while it has a haptic timer, it only has one intensity setting.
The cost of the Suri Electric Toothbrush has been bitten down by 25% at Amazon US, making the sustainability-focused electric toothbrush we're oh so fond of here at TechRadar just $87 this Black Friday. Scoring an impressive 4.5 stars in our full review thanks to its lengthy battery life and clever cleaning case, this is a deal worth chewing over.
Save big on Oral-B iO Series 9, with AI position detection, which actively and accurately detects where the brush is positioned in your mouth. Spending too long on one side? It'll notify you via the app. An oscillating, pressure-sensitive brush head and quick charge are the icing on the cake. It got 4.5 stars in our review so that you can be sure of serious quality for your money. It is bundled with four spare heads as well.
Is the iO Series 9 too dear for you? Get the Series 5 instead, which has many of the same features and is also bundled with a trio of toothbrush heads without AI position detection smarts. Plus, it comes with a travel case.
Black Friday electric toothbrush deals: UK
Save £350: Smooth and glossy in its design and results; one of the reasons we awarded it 4 stars is its real-time brushing feedback and travel-friendly build. Though we'd admit that this model heavily relies on its accompanying app, it doesn't take away from its customizable brushing experience and whopping Black Friday discount.
Save a third on this electric toothbrush aimed at those who value products striving to be eco-friendly. This generous discount for this well-performing electric toothbrush offers a more sustainable solution to the irreparable and wasteful design of other big-brand alternatives. Despite not using the oscillating heads many of us are accustomed to, we scored this eco-conscious toothbrush a commendable 4.5 stars in our full review. Replacements aren't hard to come by, though, as Boots sells multi-packs of the toothbrush heads.
I'll be honest: that RRP seems bizarrely artificially inflated, even by premium electric toothbrush standards. However, the discount brings the Series 9 in line with the US deal above, which is still a good value price for one of the top toothbrushes around.
Save £125 on the original price of the iO Series 3. It's a few years old but retains the newer toothbrushes' micro-vibrating bristles and pressure sensors. It comes with four replacement brush heads, ensuring you won't have to replace them for over a year if you're following the "every three months" guidance.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.