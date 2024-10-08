I test OLED TVs for a living and these are the 4 best Prime Day deals I've found

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, bringing plenty of deals on the best tech. Among those deals, I've found a good number of discounts on some of this year's top OLED TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and Philips.

In the US, you can get the excellent all-rounder 55-inch LG C4 for $1,296.99 (was $1,999.99) at Amazon US. Next up is one of 2024's top elite OLEDs, the Samsung S95D 65-inch model for $2,597.99 at Amazon US. There's also the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8, which has hit a record-low price of $1,698.99 (was $2,499.99) at Amazon US. And finally, there's the entry-level 2024 LG OLED B4 55-inch model available for $1,196.99 (was $1,799.99) at Amazon US. A few deals here are record-low prices and outstanding discounts (the LG C4 in particular) that are definitely worth checking out.

In the UK, the superb 55-inch LG C4 is down to its lowest price of £1,128.50 (was £1,238.80) at Amazon UK, the elite 65-inch Samsung S95D has hit £2,189.99 (was £3,59.99) at Amazon UK, the brilliant 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 is available for £2,099 (was £2,499) at Amazon UK and the unique 55-inch Philips OLED809 is priced at £1,199 (was £1,599) at Amazon UK.

These TVs are not only among the best OLED TVs available, but the best TVs in general. Delivering excellent picture quality and a fantastic range of gaming features across the board, these sets prove why OLED TVs remain as popular as they do. These deals also take some of the sting out of the premium costs you often have to pay, especially those with record-low prices.

You can check out our thoughts on each TV below if you're looking for more info.

Today's best Prime Day OLED TV deals in the US

LG 55-inch C4: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon US

The LG C4 delivers premium performance and features for a mid-range price that's made even better by this deal. Its stunning picture quality, highlighted by rich contrast and vibrant colors, is just part of why we gave this TV 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. It's also stacked with gaming features , including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 144Hz and VRR.

Samsung 65-inch S95D: was $3,097.99 now $2,597.99 at Amazon US

The Samsung S95D's breath-taking picture quality, with superb contrast and realistic detail, is just one of the reasons we love the Samsung S95D, but during our testing it was its anti-reflection screen that impressed most, eliminating glare entirely. The S95D also delivers fantastic gaming performance and features, solid built-in sound and a sleek, floating design. It delivers on nearly every front and is worth at it full price, but a $500 discount is definitely worth checking out.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8: was $2,499.99 now $1,698.99 at Amazon US

The Sony Bravia 8 delivers crisp picture quality with natural yet bold colors and comes with a good stock of gaming features, including some that make it 'Perfect for PS5'. But, its the Bravia 8's dynamic, accurate and clear built-in sound that sets it apart from mid-range OLED rivals. With a whopping $800 off, the usually more premium Sony finds itself at a much more competitive price.

LG 55-inch B4: was $1,799.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon US

The LG B4 is one of the best budget OLED TVs you can buy, and its 55-inch model has hit a record-low price for Prime Day. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision HDR enhance color and contrast beyond what average LED backlit TVs can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. The B4 may be an entry-level OLED TV in LG's lineup, but you wouldn't know that from its performance.

Today's best Prime Day OLED TV deals in the UK

LG 55-inch C4: was £1,238.80 now £1,128.50 at Amazon UK

Easily one of this year's best and most versatile TVs, the LG C4 delivers on nearly every level. It has spectacular picture quality, with excellent detail and stunning contrast. Combine that with a nearly full suite of gaming features, including 4K 144Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports, and an intuitive smart TV platform for a superb all-rounder. Already great value, this deal takes the 55-inch C4 to its lowest-ever price.

Samsung 65-inch S95D: was £3599.99 now £2,189.99 at Amazon UK

The Samsung S95D takes OLED TV tech to a new level, not only delivering stunning picture quality but also Samsung's effective OLED Glare Free anti-reflection screen, which all but eliminates reflections during viewing. It's also stacked with gaming features, delivers great spatial sound and looks stunning with a floating design. This deal knocks the 65-inch S95D down to a record-low £2,189.99.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8: was £2,499.99 now £2,099.99 at Amazon UK

Pictures with crisp textures, bold but natural colors and rich contrast are just one of the things that make the Sony Bravia 8 great. It comes with a good selection of gaming features, including some that will specifically benefit PS5 owners, but it's the Bravia 8's immersive and accurate built-in sound that impresses most. Not many rival mid-range OLEDs can deliver visually and sonically as well as the Bravia 8. It's still pricier than some of its rivals, but Sony fans will be pleased with this £400 discount.

Philips 55-inch OLED809 with Ambilight: was £1,599 now £1,199 at Amazon UK

The Philips OLED809 is an excellent all-around TV, delivering vibrant color and rich contrast with superb detail, punchy built-in sound and great gaming features including Dolby Vision gaming and 4 120Hz support. Its standout feature, though, is Ambilight, which adds an extra layer to whatever movie or TV show you're watching with dynamic, vivid lights projected on the wall behind the TV. A super mid-range OLED option, this deal is seriously competitive against the likes of LG and Samsung.

In our LG C4 review, we were impressed with its picture quality as it delivered not only the rich contrast and deep black levels we've come to expect from OLEDs, but also a brightness improvement that gives images an extra pop. During challenging dimly lit scenes, we found the C4 "passed with flying colors." The C4 is also well equipped for gaming with four HDMI 2.1 ports offering 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more and also comes with LG's intuitive webOS 24 smart TV platform for top-notch navigation.

When we reviewed the Samsung S95D, we were extremely impressed with its anti-reflection screen, which solved OLED's biggest issue of reflections more effectively than anticipated. It also displayed breathtakingly lifelike details and textures, bold colors and superb contrast. It's among the best gaming TVs, with four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 144Hz, VRR and a super-low 8.9ms input lag time. Its sound is also accurate and it's a beautifully designed TV. We described it as "the standard bearer for OLED in 2024" and that remains the case months on.

In our review of the Sony Bravia 8, we couldn't help but be impressed by its built-in sound, which we called "dynamically impressive" and found to be "more engaging than most other TV sound systems". Its picture quality is also stunning, with detailed HDR highlights, crisp textures and "wonderfully natural colors". It's also a great choice for gamers, with 4K 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming and 'Perfect for PS5' features that make it an ideal choice for PS5 owners.

In our LG B4 review, we praised its great picture quality, which although not the brightest still delivered strong contrast and deep black levels, alongside rich, accurate colors. It's also a good choice for gamers, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support Dolby Vision gaming, 4K 120Hz, VRR and more. The B4 demonstrates great value for a 2024 OLED.

Finally, for UK readers, there's the Philips OLED809. In our OLED809 review, we were most impressed by its unique Ambilight which "continues to be a standout feature that separates Philips from the crowd". Picture-wise, the OLED809 delivers dynamic colors, rich contrast and realistic details. Its built-in sound is expansive, accurate and crystal-clear. It's also no slouch for gaming, with 4K 120Hz support, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more.

