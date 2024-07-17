I shop Amazon for a living, and these are the 11 things I'm buying for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is on its second day, and I'm giving you a rundown of everything I'm buying at this year's sale. My Prime Day deal picks include a mix of smart home gadgets, kitchen appliances, coffee makers, and Apple devices - all down to record-low prices.



• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale



While it might seem like I'm exaggerating, I really do shop on Amazon for a living. I'm a deals editor for TechRadar, so I visit Amazon's site daily to find the top deals. I'm also an avid shopper (the combination can be a slight problem), so I love nothing more than finding a must-have item at a discounted price.



This year's Prime Day sale is filled with huge savings on items I already own and love and products I've had my eye on. The items listed are all bestsellers on Amazon and, more importantly, excellent Prime Day deals. I've researched the price history of every product, so you know this list is filled with genuine bargains.



Remember that most of today's Prime Day deals require a Prime membership, and you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren't already a member. Amazon's Prime Day sale ends tonight at Midnight, and prices are guaranteed to disappear.

Amazon Prime Day deals - everything I'm buying

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $168.99 at Amazon

I already owned Apple's best-selling AirPods 2, and I can't imagine my life without them, thanks to their superb sound quality and top-tier noise cancellation. Unfortunately, my toddler lost my current pair, so I've waited for Prime Day to grab the earbuds at a record-low price. Word to the wise: AirPods tend to sell out on Prime Day, and today's price is very tempting.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $59.99 now $35.09 at Amazon

As a deals editor, the Beckham Hotel Pillows are always on my radar during holiday sales like Prime Day. As expected, the retailer has a 40% coupon on the queen size, bringing the price down to $35.09, which is making me add the set to my cart. The pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site.

Amazon Kindle: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

It's never too late to follow through on my New Year's resolution of reading more, and I'm convinced an Amazon Kindle will give me the push I need. Thanks to today's Prime Day sale, the best-selling reader is on sale for an affordable price of $84.99.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine: was $199.95 now $129 at Amazon

A creamy, cup of frothy espresso in the comfort of my own home? Yes, please. The Nespresso Verto Pop also includes a necessary milk frother and features a compact design, so it won't take up very much space on my kitchen counter. Today's Prime Day deal takes the price down to just $129, which is a new record-low.

Hatch Restore 2: was $199.99 now $144.99 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the beautiful and functional Hatch Restore 2 since its release, and it just dropped to a new record-low price for Prime Day. The Restore 2 not only looks sleek on your nightstand, but the alarm clock also functions as a sound machine to help soothe you to sleep, and with built-in LEDs, you can even mimic a sunrise or sunset.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $99 at Amazon

I already own this item and recommend it to everyone. Do you have kids or pets? The Bissell Spot portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors like a professional service. Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Little Green Pet Deluxe down to $99 - just $1 shy of the record-low.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349.00 now $281.81 at Amazon

Ever since my husband purchased the Oura Ring for himself, I've been itching to get my hands on one, and Prime Day's rare price cut just pushed me to make the purchase. The highly-rated smart ring is packed with helpful features like illness prediction, an AI wellness assistant, and wellness scores, making it worth it, especially at this reduced price.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the one item I buy every Prime Day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99. That's just $2 shy of the record low and the best price I've seen this year. You're getting 44 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,497.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon

Samsung's gorgeous but pricey Frame QLED TV is always on my Prime Day wish list, and Amazon has this 55-inch model on sale for $1,197.99 - a new record low. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

I already own the third-generation Echo Dot, and I can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast - all I have to do is ask Alexa. The compact Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a more compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 - a price too good to pass up.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

I've had my eye on this compact indoor security camera since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $14.99, it feels like a no-brainer. The Blink Mini features night vision and two-way audio so you can hear and speak to visitors, and it will alert your smartphone when motion is detected.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Another item that I already own and can't imagine living without is Amazon's Blink Video Doorbell. For just $29.99, The smart doorbell allows you to answer your door from anywhere and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors. The Blink is comparable to the Ring Video Doorbell but for a fraction of the cost.

More Prime Day deals

You can also see our best Prime Day TV deals guide and today's best Prime Day Apple deals.